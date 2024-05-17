Security Leftovers
Addressing glibc Vulnerabilities in EOL Ubuntu
Recently, the Ubuntu security team has fixed multiple security issues discovered in the GNU C library, commonly known as glibc. If left unaddressed, this can leave your system exposed to attackers who exploit these glibc vulnerabilities. The glibc library provides the foundation for many programs on your system. Therefore, it is crucial to patch these vulnerabilities to maintain the integrity and security of Ubuntu systems.
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (.NET 7.0, .NET 8.0, and nodejs:20), Debian (chromium, firefox-esr, ghostscript, and libreoffice), Fedora (djvulibre, mingw-glib2, mingw-python-jinja2, and mingw-python-werkzeug), Oracle (.NET 7.0, .NET 8.0, kernel, and nodejs:18), Red Hat (nodejs:20), Slackware (gdk and git), SUSE (python), and Ubuntu (linux-hwe-5.15, linux-raspi).
ZDNet ☛ Are all Linux vendor kernels insecure? A new study says yes, but there's a fix [Ed: So instead of writing about Microsoft and Windows they try to change the topic to "Linux"]
All vendor kernels are plagued with security vulnerabilities, according to a CIQ whitepaper. Will the Linux community ever accept upstream stable kernels?
Security Week ☛ Third Chrome Zero-Day Patched by Surveillance Giant Google Within One Week
Google releases Chrome 125 to the stable channel with patches for nine vulnerabilities, including a zero-day.