The Truth is About to Prevail

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 17, 2024,

updated May 17, 2024



Whenever I write and talk about the harrassment that was committed against me I must also remind readers and listeners that I am 100% the victim here because I did not say anything or provoke anybody to deserve this.

Last year I felt like the abuse against me had gone too far and decided to let the public know... and I want to make sure that people are reminded of what was done to me.

In fact, the harrassers claimed the privacy of theirs had been violated. Did they ever think of my privacy and decency when they resorted to sexism and racism or when they launched the truly malicious attacks on me? Unfortunately not, "chutzpah shel ben adam". We are the victims... me and my family. I am going to stand my ground and what has been written will remain.

Everything published will stay intact and no one can take it down from Tux Machines and from Techrights. The truth will come out and the truth will prevail so that the public and people in FOSS circles will see this.