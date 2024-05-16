PipeWire 1.2 Release Candidate Adds Explicit Sync and Snap Support

posted by Marius Nestor on May 16, 2024



PipeWire 1.2 promises major new features like explicit GNU synchronization support, Snap support for Ubuntu and other distributions that use Canonical’s sandboxed app packaging format, support for asynchronous processing, and support for mandatory metadata when negotiation buffer parameters.

On top of that, PipeWire 1.2 will feature support for making and using multiple data-loops in the server and clients, along with support for CPU affinity and priorities for the data-loops, and the implementation of the concept of node.sync-group to ensure all nodes are scheduled together when JACK transport is started.

Read on