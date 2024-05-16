today's howotos
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Python on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Python on Fedora 40. Python is a versatile and powerful programming language widely used for development, scripting, and data analysis. With its extensive ecosystem of libraries and frameworks, Python has become an essential tool for developers and data scientists alike.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Backports on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Backports on Debian 12. Debian Backports is an official repository that provides newer versions of software packages for the stable release of Debian. These packages are recompiled from the testing branch to ensure compatibility with the stable environment.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nagios on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nagios on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Monitoring your IT infrastructure is crucial for ensuring optimal performance, availability, and security of your systems. Nagios is a powerful open-source monitoring solution that allows you to keep a watchful eye on your servers, network devices, applications, and services.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Numpy on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Numpy on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. NumPy, short for Numerical Python, is an open-source library that adds support for large, multi-dimensional arrays and matrices, along with a vast collection of high-level mathematical functions to operate on these arrays.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install KeePassXC on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install KeePassXC on Manjaro. KeePassXC is a cross-platform password manager that allows you to securely store and manage your passwords, usernames, and other sensitive data. It is an open-source fork of the popular KeePassX password manager, offering additional features and improvements.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Python on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Python on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Python is a versatile and powerful programming language that has gained immense popularity among developers worldwide.
-
-
TechTarget ☛ How to build an MLOps pipeline
Machine learning initiatives involve multiple complex workflows and tasks. A standardized pipeline can streamline this process and maximize the benefits of an MLOps approach.
-
TechTarget ☛ An introduction to the RESTful API Modeling Language (RAML)
The RESTful API Modeling Language, or RAML, can be a powerful tool for developers looking to create an efficient, standardized API management strategy.
-
TechTarget ☛ How to configure sudo privilege and access control settings
Learn how to use the sudo command for access control configurations, from granting full administrative privileges to delegating roles.
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ What the Fart is a Byte?
We use these storage measurements every single, gosh-darned day. And most of us feel like we know exactly what they mean. But do we really?
Do we really — truly — know what a “Byte” is… and its origin? I mean… who came up with the term “Byte”, anyway?
-
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ Experimental syslog-ng packages for Amazon GNU/Linux 2023
Last year, I received many requests about syslog-ng for Amazon GNU/Linux 2023, but I could not find an easy way to create syslog-ng packages. Recently, however, I found that Fedora Copr supports building packages for Amazon GNU/Linux 2023. So, with a little bit of experimentation, I got a cut down version of syslog-ng compiled.
-
Peter Czanik: Experimental syslog-ng packages for Amazon GNU/Linux 2023
-
H2S Media ☛ 2 ways to upgrade Ubuntu 22.04 to Ubuntu 24.04 Noble LTS
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble is the latest long-term supported version from the Canonical team to offer stability, security, and new features.
-
Xe's Blog ☛ Rebuilding my homelab: Suffering as a service
I have a slight problem where I have too many computers in my office. These extra computers are my homelab, or a bunch of slack compute that I can use to run various workloads at home. I use my homelab to have a place to "just run things" like Plex and the whole host of other services that I either run or have written for my husband and I.
-
Evgeni Golov: Using HPONCFG on CentOS Stream 9 with OpenSSL 3.2
Today I've updated an HPE ProLiant DL325 G10 from CentOS Stream 8 to CentOS Stream 9 (details on that to follow) and realized that
hponcfgwas broken afterwards.
As I do not have a support contract with HPE, I couldn't just yell at them in private, so I am doing this in public now ;-)
-
Linux Buzz ☛ How to Create Bootable USB Stick in Linux
In this blog post, we will show you how to create bootable USB stick in GNU/Linux using Etcher and dd command.