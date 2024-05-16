posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 16, 2024



Quoting: Oracle Linux 9.4 Released, Here's What's New —

After RHEL 9.4, followed by AlmaLinux 9.4 and Rocky Linux 9.4 releases, Oracle officially launched its Oracle Linux 9.4 today, closing the circle on the big three in the Enterprise Linux field of the RHEL forks.

The update supports 64-bit Intel and AMD (x86_64) and 64-bit Arm (aarch64) platforms and, as may be supposed, maintains application binary compatibility with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4.

Users can choose between Oracle’s Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) Release 7 Update 2 and the Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK), depending on their platform needs.