Games: Proton Experimental, Maniac, and More
-
Proton Experimental updated for The Finals, Red Alert 2, deals with high core count CPUs
Valve has released a new Proton Experimental update that pulls in some nice fixes for Linux Desktop and Steam Deck gamers, and this update should improve quite a few games!
-
Maniac is classic GTA meets Vampire Survivors - out now on Steam
From Transhuman Design we have the next survivor-like game with Maniac, that puts it into a classic GTA setting while you go on a bit of a frenzy. If you love a good bit of chaos with plenty of upgrades and characters to unlock, this may very well be what you need.
-
Multiplayer comes to Cassette Beasts on May 20th
The fantastic monster collection game Cassette Beasts is adding in online multiplayer, with a Beta available now with the full update due out on May 20th.