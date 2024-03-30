This week in KDE: looking forward towards Plasma 6.1

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 30, 2024



This week I’d like to highlight a very cool development: the automatic crash reporting facility in the Plasma 6 version of our venerable DrKonqi crash report wizard. Automatic reporting is opt-in, but so far lots of people are opting in, and we’re using this data to get a much better picture of the crashes that our users are actually experiencing than we ever could using Bugzilla! Using this system, at least three such important crashes were fixed this week, two by Fushan Wen and one by Vlad Zahorodnii–and possibly even more than I missed!

These reports make a difference; they’re not a black hole. So if something crashes, please do use the automatic crash reporting feature in DrKonqi!

In addition, quite a lot of technical and performance work was merged, especially for Discover and the Baloo file indexer. Finally, features and UI polishing are starting to land in Plasma 6.1. In addition to everything listed here, there’s something big that I can’t mention yet since it’s not 100% merged yet, but only 95%! Hopefully next week. So stay tuned for that!

Read on