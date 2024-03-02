Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Understanding Cardinal George Pell prosecution, Institutional abuse & Debian cybertorture
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Links 01/03/2024: Many More Layoffs, "Funerals" for Software Patents in the US
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 01/03/2024: OFFLFIRSOCH 2024 and Dark Streets Tech Demo
Links for the day
-
Links 01/03/2024: Navalny Funeral and Media Under Attack
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 01/03/2024: Making Art and the Concept of Work Management
Links for the day
-
Schriftleitergesetz: Hiding the Holocaust with censorship
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
[Meme] His Lips Moved
Here is your national "news" for today
-
statCounter: GNU/Linux Exceeded 6% in Asia Last Month (Compared to 4% Just 12 Months Earlier)
numbers may be biased
-
What the End of Journalism Looks Like
All on the same day
-
Links 01/03/2024: Microsoft 'Retiring' More Services and Raspberry Pi Celebrates 3rd Birthday (Launched on February 29th, 2012)
Links for the day
-
Women's Empowerment
Sponsored by Bill Gates
-
Gemini Links 01/03/2024: Speed Bumps and Analog Stuff
Links for the day
-
[Meme] Those Greedy EPO Examiners
Says the litigation industry, charging 300 euros an hour per attorney
-
EPO Discriminates Against Families of Its Own Workers, the Union Explains Legal Basis Upon Which It's Likely Illegal and Must be Challenged
To the Council, the EPO boasts about its wealth (seeking to impress by how much breaking the law "pays off")
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, February 29, 2024
IRC logs for Thursday, February 29, 2024
-
Links 01/03/2024: Misuse of Surveillance Against UK-Based Journalism, EPO Conflict Now in the Media
Links for the day
-
Taking a Break From Paid Promotion of the Illegal, Unconstitutional Kangaroo Court for Patents (UPC)
JUVE returns to its 'roots'?
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.