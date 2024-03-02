FUD, Security News, and Windows TCO

Some patients from the Vastaamo psychotherapy centre had died by suicide after their patient records were stolen and used in extorition attempts, according to a lawyer representing victims.

Legal arguments in the trial of Aleksanteri Kivimäki, who is accused of stealing the data and extorting victims, are scheduled to conclude next week.

Lawyer Jenni Raiskio said in her concluding statements that her firm had been contacted by people whose relatives had taken their own lives after the patient records were published online.