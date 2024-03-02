FUD, Security News, and Windows TCO
-
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation
-
Hacker News ☛ GTPDOOR Linux Malware Targets Telecoms, Exploiting GPRS Roaming Networks [Ed: This does nothing to explain how the malware gets there in the first place]
-
Bleeping Computer ☛ New Bifrost malware for Linux mimics VMware domain for evasion [Ed: This does not name the actual culprit, only the target kernel. This doesn't highlight the actual security issue.]
-
Beta News ☛ Linux users beware: New Bifrost malware variant poses imminent threat [Ed: Brian Fagioli joins in with clickbait, as usual, not naming the actual culprit]
-
-
Security
-
Computer Weekly ☛ Ivanti vulnerabilities explained: Everything you need to know
A series of vulnerabilities in Ivanti products have caused concern worldwide. Delve into some of the key issues arising from the Ivanti disclosures, looking at the vulnerabilities and their impact, what affected users should do, and learn about new developments
-
Computer Weekly ☛ Fancy Bear sniffs out Ubiquiti router users
The authorities have warned users of Ubiquiti EdgeRouter products to take remedial action after a number of devices were hijacked into a malicious botnet by a Russian cyber espionage unit
-
TechTarget ☛ How to use a jump server to link security zones
Jump servers are a perfect example of less is more. By using these slimmed-down boxes, administrators can connect to multiple resources securely.
-
Security Boulevard ☛ CNCF Graduates Falco Project to Improve Linux Security
Originally developed by Sysdig, Falco was donated to the CNCF in 2018 as an incubation level project. Since then, maintainers from Amazon, Apple, IBM, Red Hat and other organizations have been reengineering the codebase to include a testing framework and other quality checks, in addition to adding more capabilities.
-
Beta News ☛ Proton Pass password manager app for Windows launches with offline mode -- macOS and Linux versions on the way [Ed: They prioritise the back doors? Is that security?]
The application is open-source and independently audited, ensuring transparency and a robust security foundation. Proton has also committed to launching macOS and Linux support later this year, furthering its cross-platform commitment.
-
YLE ☛ Vastaamo victims’ lawyer: Some took their own lives after patient record leak
Some patients from the Vastaamo psychotherapy centre had died by suicide after their patient records were stolen and used in extorition attempts, according to a lawyer representing victims.
Legal arguments in the trial of Aleksanteri Kivimäki, who is accused of stealing the data and extorting victims, are scheduled to conclude next week.
Lawyer Jenni Raiskio said in her concluding statements that her firm had been contacted by people whose relatives had taken their own lives after the patient records were published online.
-
-
Windows TCO
-
Computer Weekly ☛ New version of ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware hits victims
An updated version of the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware has been spotted in the wild amid a series of attacks on American healthcare providers, prompting a new alert from the authorities
-