Proprietary AWS and "Amazon Linux 2023"
Amazon EKS announces support for Amazon Linux 2023
Today, we are announcing general availability of Amazon Linux 2023 (AL2023) on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS). AL2023 is the next generation of Amazon Linux from Amazon Web Services and is designed to provide a secure, stable, high-performance environment to develop and run your cloud applications. EKS customers can enjoy the benefits of AL2023 by using the standard AL2023-based EKS optimized Amazon Machine Image (AMI) with Managed Node Groups, self-managed nodes, and Karpenter.
Deploy Next.js 14 SSR apps with AWS Amplify Hosting’s Amazon Linux 2023 Support
Today, on AWS Amplify Hosting, the build image will default to Amazon Linux 2023 for newly deployed applications. Amazon Linux 2023 enables using newer versions of Node.js, Ruby, and Python to build applications on Amplify Hosting.