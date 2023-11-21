today's leftovers

We are trying out a new format in this edition of the office hours. Previously, we had several sessions with no agenda. This was intended to provide an open forum for anyone to come and ask any questions, during a few different times. Since we have seen low engagement, we’re trying something new.

The new office hours format will feature a key Thunderbird guest to talk about the area they specialize in. Going forward, we’ll hold just one monthly session at a time we hope is convenient for the majority of our users around the globe. The session will be recorded and shared with the community afterwards. On air, we will do our best to answer any questions you have. Everyone is welcome to attend and ask questions live. If you cannot make it in person, we encourage you to submit any questions you have in advance by sending them to