today's leftovers

Join the LibreOffice Team as a Paid Developer focusing on RTL/CTL/CJK languages, full-time, remote (m/f/d)
Love LibreOffice development? Want to turn your passion into a paid job? We are The Document Foundation (TDF), the non-profit entity behind LibreOffice. We’re passionate about free software, the open source culture and about bringing new companies and people with fresh ideas into our community.
Federico Mena-Quintero: Vilanova / Barcelona 2006: Memories of GUADECs past
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Saloon 90 | What Preventing GNU/Linux from having a bigger presence in the desktop?
This is an open conversation night. The conversations here are completely crowd sourced!
Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: Debian Events: MiniDebConfCambridge-2023
Next week the #MiniDebConfCambridge takes place in Cambridge, UK. This event will run from Thursday 23 to Sunday 26 November 2023.
The 4 days of the MiniDebConf include a Mini-DebCamp and of course the main Conference talks, BoFs, meets, and Sprints.
Thunderbird ☛ Mozilla Thunderbird: Join Us For November 2023 Thunderbird Community Office Hours
We are trying out a new format in this edition of the office hours. Previously, we had several sessions with no agenda. This was intended to provide an open forum for anyone to come and ask any questions, during a few different times. Since we have seen low engagement, we’re trying something new.
The new office hours format will feature a key Thunderbird guest to talk about the area they specialize in. Going forward, we’ll hold just one monthly session at a time we hope is convenient for the majority of our users around the globe. The session will be recorded and shared with the community afterwards. On air, we will do our best to answer any questions you have. Everyone is welcome to attend and ask questions live. If you cannot make it in person, we encourage you to submit any questions you have in advance by sending them to
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical at proprietary trap AWS re:Invent – What you need to know!￼
Though the Las Vegas Grand Prix has come to a close, the Canonical team is gearing up for the next big race at proprietary trap AWS re:Invent, slated for November 27-December 1, 2023.
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 814
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 814 for the week of November 12 – 18, 2023. The full version of this issue is available here.