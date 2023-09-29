Some Good News for Debian GNU/Linux
YESTERDAY IT seemed like only one new Debian Developer had been added last month and the month before that - July and August that is. The post appears to have been updated since. It now lists 6 new Developers (also 4 new Debian Maintainers) compared to 3 and 2 in the previous periods. In other words, more Debian Developers were added this past summer than this past spring and winter, but there seems to be a report missing for May and June. The latest edition or the latest additions are Marius Gripsgard (mariogrip), Mohammed Bilal (rmb), Lukas Märdian (slyon), Robin Gustafsson (rgson), David da Silva Polverari (polverari), and Emmanuel Arias (eamanu).
Our new server is running Debian 12 by the way. The Debian Project Leader said the main thing Debian lacked was more contributors. █