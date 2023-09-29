According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Some Good News for Debian GNU/Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 29, 2023



YESTERDAY IT seemed like only one new Debian Developer had been added last month and the month before that - July and August that is. The post appears to have been updated since. It now lists 6 new Developers (also 4 new Debian Maintainers) compared to 3 and 2 in the previous periods. In other words, more Debian Developers were added this past summer than this past spring and winter, but there seems to be a report missing for May and June. The latest edition or the latest additions are Marius Gripsgard (mariogrip), Mohammed Bilal (rmb), Lukas Märdian (slyon), Robin Gustafsson (rgson), David da Silva Polverari (polverari), and Emmanuel Arias (eamanu).

Our new server is running Debian 12 by the way. The Debian Project Leader said the main thing Debian lacked was more contributors. █