LWN Articles About Linux Kernel

The work to add support for large anonymous folios to the kernel has been underway for some time, but this feature has not yet landed in the mainline. The author of this work, Ryan Roberts, has been trying to get a handle on what the remaining obstacles are so he can address them. On September 6, an online meeting of memory-management developers discussed that topic and made some progress; there is still some work to do, though, before large anonymous folios can go upstream.

Folios are, at their core, a simple mechanism to group physically contiguous pages into larger units that can be managed more efficiently. Over the last couple of years, many parts of the memory-management subsystem have been converted to use folios, but the management of anonymous pages (pages representing data that is not backed up by a file) has proved to be somewhat tricky.