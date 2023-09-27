GNOME 46 Desktop Environment Slated for Release on March 20th, 2024
With GNOME 45 out the door and already hitting the stable software repositories of some of the most popular rolling-release distributions, it’s time for the GNOME devs to focus their efforts on the next major release of this widely used Linux desktop environment, GNOME 46.
Prominent GNOME developer Michael Catanzaro announced today the release schedule for the upcoming GNOME 46 desktop environment series, which suggests a final release date “set in stone” for March 20th, 2024.