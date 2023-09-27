LibreOffice 7.6.2 and 7.5.7 Released to Address Critical WebP Vulnerability
Arriving earlier than initially planned, the LibreOffice 7.6.2 and LibreOffice 7.5.7 updates contain a fix for CVE 2023-4863, a heap buffer overflow discovered in the widely used libwebp library, which is used to decode the now popular WebP graphics format.
This security issue affects all applications that use the libwebp library, including major web browsers like Mozilla Firefox, Chrome/Chromium, or Edge. It is marked as critical and it could allow a remote attacker to perform an out-of-bounds memory write via a crafted HTML page.