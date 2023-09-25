Other Sites
I consider Firefox 118 a major release because it finally brings the built-in translation feature for websites. Previously planned for Firefox 117, the new translation feature will let you automatically translate websites from one of the supported languages to another.
This release updates Firefox to 115.3.0esr, including bug fixes, stability improvements and important security updates. Android-specific security updates from Firefox 118 are not yet available, but will be part of the next alpha release scheduled for next week.
- This dangerous Android malware is stealing from 100 banking apps — protect yourself now
- DebConf23 Coverage From Jonathan McDowell and Jonathan Carter
- Two reports
- LibreOffice Tools Options Menu Item Missing in MacOS: How to Find
- If you are looking for the Tools > Options menu item in macOS build of LibreOffice, here's how to discover it.
- Millions of Android users receive free upgrade that instantly speeds up their phone
- Xfce vs GNOME: Which Desktop is for you?
- Xfce vs. GNOME. Discover these two desktops' performance, customization, and resource usage differences.
- Mozilla is financially beholden to Google and thus we cannot expect any pushback or for Firefox to "reclaims the Web" a second time around
- The topic of sponsored work comes up surprisingly often. Now, many KDE developers are already sponsored by businesses to work on KDE software, either on a full-time-work basis, or for specific areas of work
- Review: Mageia 9
- Mageia is a distribution which grew out of the Mandriva family
- Linux 6.6-rc3
- As usual, rc3 is a bit larger than rc2, as people have started finding
- Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Shortcuts
- Shortcuts is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
- This Android Feature Will Ensure You Get Your Work Done Without Distractions
- 7 Best Free and Open Source GUI Batch Renamers
- We only include free and open source software in the spirit of our roundups
- 10 Best Modern RSS Feed Readers for Ubuntu Linux
- A list of modern and trendy RSS feed readers for your Ubuntu or other Linux distributions with their features and installation guides.
- A few openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots became available to users of the rolling release this week
- GNOME 45 “Riga” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
- GNOME 45 desktop environment has been officially released with a revamped Settings app, improved Quick Settings, a refreshed Nautilus file manager, an enhanced Epiphany web browser, and much more.
- 16 Best Free and Open Source Linux Time Tracking Software
- Our verdict is captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
- Google now allows Gmail users on Android to delete up to 50 emails at once with ‘Select All’ option
- Forty Years of GNU and the Free Software Movement
- by FSF
- 13 Best Free and Open Source Load Balancers
- The ratings chart below summarizes our verdict. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
- OpenBSD vs. FreeBSD: What Is the Difference, Which Is Best
- Confused whether to choose OpenBSD or FreeBSD for your next project? We compare the two popular BSD-based operating systems
- 5 Operating Systems You Should Try If You're New To Raspberry Pi
- With all the cool things that a Raspberry Pi can do, from powering a takeout display to converting your garage door into a smart one,
- Android 1.0 didn't impress me 15 years ago, but look at us now
- openSUSE Slowroll Considers Renaming, Vote Now
- openSUSE’s Slowroll ponders a new identity, while the Tumbleweed users are the first enjoying the new GNOME 45
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.5.5, Linux 6.1.55, Linux 5.15.133, Linux 5.10.197, Linux 5.4.257, Linux 4.19.295, and Linux 4.14.326
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.5.5 kernel
- PhonePe opens Indus Appstore for Android developers to challenge Google-Apple duopoly
- Ubuntu 23.10 Beta Released with GNOME 45 and Linux Kernel 6.5
- Ubuntu 23.10 beta is now available for public testing with the latest GNOME 45 desktop environment and powered by Linux kernel 6.5. Here’s what’s else is new!
- Qualcomm 10G Fiber Gateway Platform supports Wi-Fi 7 and “Service Defined Wi-Fi technology”
- The platform/chip will be supported by open-source software and middleware such as OpenWRT
- NewsFlash 3.0 Released with Slick New Look
- A new version of Linux RSS client NewsFlash is out – and newsflash: it’s looking good
- This week in KDE: an unfrozen panel for NVIDIA Wayland users
- Though the number of total Plasma 6 known issues rose this week, we managed to fix some major and longstanding ones from Plasma 5
