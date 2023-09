Thank you for your continued support by following 9to5Linux on social media, posting comments, liking and sharing the articles, as well as for sending tips and suggestions. I would also like to thank all our current and past donors and sponsors for keeping the website alive.

This release updates Firefox to 115.3.0esr, including bug fixes, stability improvements and important security updates. Android-specific security updates from Firefox 118 are not yet available, but will be part of the next alpha release scheduled for next week.

Xfce vs GNOME: Which Desktop is for you?

posted by Arindam Giri on Sep 25, 2023



The choice of a desktop environment plays a crucial role in determining the overall experience with your Linux distribution. Xfce and GNOME are popular Linux desktop environments with features and characteristics.

In this article, we’ll dive deep into Xfce and GNOME to explore their key differences and help you decide which suits your needs best.

Read on