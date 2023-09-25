Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Nextcloud Conference 2023
Last weekend I attended this year’s Nextcloud conference in Berlin, together with a few other fellow KDE contributors.
Nextcloud Itinerary integration
My main involvement with Nextcloud so far has been the integration with KDE Itinerary. While this generally works fine, it’s not ideal yet when it comes to continuously getting updates of the travel document extractor to Nextcloud users.
Alan Pope: Thanks, Mastodon contributors
I run a small Mastodon instance for Ubuntu Members and related projects. If you’re a contributing Ubuntu Member, then you can have a free account on the site.
It’s been running without tremendous issues for nearly a year now. Each time a new release of Mastodon appears, I dutifully follow the guides to upgrade it.
Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) Beta released
The Ubuntu team is pleased to announce the Beta release of the Ubuntu 23.10 Desktop, Server, and Cloud products. Ubuntu 23.10, codenamed “Mantic Minotaur”, continues Ubuntu’s proud tradition of integrating the latest and greatest open source technologies into a high-quality, easy-to-use Linux distribution.
Ubuntu Blog: Join Canonical and the Ubuntu Community at UbuCon LA
UbuCon LA is an annual gathering of free and open source enthusiasts, experts and industry leaders all coming together in Latin America. Since 2010, the conference has rotated between different countries in the region with this year’s event taking place in Medellín, Columbia. Folks who attend can expect to find a broad spectrum of talks, workshops and unique networking opportunities that cover topics that include: Ubuntu, security, AI/ML, robotics, public & private cloud, community and many others.
Meet Canonical at India Mobile Congress 2023
India Mobile Congress (IMC) is the largest telecom, media, and technology forum in Asia, jointly organised by India’s Department of Telecommunications and the country’s Cellular Operators Association. It is also the biggest networking event in India, establishing itself as a showcase of innovation, technology and digital transformation.
Ubuntu MATE 22.04 New Features and Customization
Ubuntu MATE 22.04 was released on April 21, 2022, after two years of continuous improvement.
Ubuntu 23.10 Beta is Now Available to Download
A beta build of Ubuntu 23.10 is now available to download. This development milestone is intended for testing and feedback. It comes ahead of the scheduled stable release of Ubuntu 23.10 on October 12 – a mere 3 weeks away! It’s aim is to allow you and I to kick the proverbial tyres, hunt down bugs, and file reports for any irksome issues we encounter. Given that Ubuntu 23.10 is a short-term release (supported for 9 months) but the last before the next long-term support appears, developers have tried to squeeze a lot in.
Open source tooling at GITEX Global
Innovate at speed with AI. Stay secure and compliant with Ubuntu Pro Date: 16-20 October 2023 Location: Dubai, UAE Booth: Booth B31, Hall 26, DevSlam Canonical is excited to attend GITEX Global 2023, the largest event in the Middle East. Generative AI, predictive analytics and multi-cloud environments are at the heart of a technological revolution.
David Mohammed: Ubuntu Budgie 23.10 Release Notes
Ubuntu Budgie 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) is a normal release with 9 months of support, from Oct 2023 to June 2024. Ubuntu LTS releases are focused on long term support.
20 Open-source Self-hosted Web Analytics Solution Alternative to Google Analytics
A web analytics system is a software tool used to collect, analyze, and report data on website usage. It helps businesses and organizations understand how users interact with their websites, track key metrics, and make data-driven decisions to improve their online presence.