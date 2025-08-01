These Linux Distros Will Level Up Your Privacy and Security

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 01, 2025



Quoting: These 5 Linux Distros Will Level Up Your Online Privacy and Security —

Although most Linux distros can be secured, some stand out by delivering advanced privacy and security features out of the box. These distros employ a range of apps and services to ensure you and your data remain safe and private.

If you’re looking for a secure Linux distro, here are five options that offer varying levels of built-in privacy and security enhancements. Depending on which you choose, the learning curve and ease of use can vary.