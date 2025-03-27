news
Games: Godot, Steam Deck, and More
Godot Engine ☛ Maintenance release: Godot 4.4.1
Godot 4.4 was a massive success, and with most users migrating to it, we discovered and fixed a number of significant bugs which warrant a first maintenance release.
The Gamer ☛ You Might Get Better Performance On Your Steam Deck One Day
Linux just released a new update, Kernal 6.14, which is filled to the brim with technobabble you don't need to worry about. The real hook? It could mean a huge performance boost on Steam Deck, making your existing hardware run better without needing to fork out for an upgrade.
Noë Flatreaud ☛ Bootsector Games (1/3): Hello World
I always was fascinated with the fact that you can program a shitload of mini games using only 510 bytes. Tetris, Bricks, Snake, and many more can literally be programmed under this constraint. But the fact that bootsector games are, well, at the bootsector, makes it hard to test at scale on bare metal. Changing the game would mean changing the image or USB. To keep the 510-byte constraint but also allow yourself to combine and choose at runtime the game you want to play, I decided to make a tiny bootloader.
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ “Shrink designing” board games
What I mean with shrink design is that I enjoy taking existing board games that often come in big boxes and look into what I can do (or what others have done) to shrink them down into travel size format.
Xbox's Perfect Dark Co-Developer Announces Several Layoffs
One of the major development teams working on Xbox's Perfect Dark reboot has laid off multiple employees this week, the studio has confirmed on social media.
Crystal Dynamics, the Tomb Raider developer which has also been drafted in to work with Xbox on Perfect Dark, has let go of 17 workers in total. The team goes on to say that "this change does not alter our current project plans".