VirtualBox 7.2.6 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.19
Coming more than three months after VirtualBox 7.2.4, the VirtualBox 7.2.6 release introduces initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.19 kernel, due out on February 8th, 2026, improved full-screen support in multi-monitor setups, and additional fixes for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.8, 10.1, and 10.2 kernels.
VirtualBox 7.2.6 brings quite a few improvements to Linux Guest Additions by fixing an issue where Guest Additions processes were left running on system reboot or shutdown, an issue when user session services weren’t started on old Linux distros, and a VirtualBox build issue with Linux 2.5.52 kernels and older.