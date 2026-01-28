The architecture is built around a split-processing model designed to optimize efficiency. The ESP32-P4 acts as the primary application processor, handling the MIPI-CSI camera interface, multimedia processing, and AI workloads, and integrates a hardware H.264 encoder capable of Full HD (1920 × 1080) video at 30 frames per second.

The Baochip-1x uses a VexRiscv RV32IMAC processor with Sv32 MMU support, instruction and data caches, and optional cryptographic extensions.

The board is based on the ATtiny3217, an 8-bit AVR microcontroller running at up to 20 MHz from its internal oscillator.

MaixCAM2 is built around an Axera AX630-series SoC with dual Arm Cortex-A53 cores running Linux, paired with a small RISC-V E907 core for real-time tasks. AI acceleration is provided by an onboard NPU rated at up to 12.8 TOPS INT4 or 3.2 TOPS INT8, supporting both convolutional and Transformer-based models.

VirtualBox 7.2.6 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.19

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 28, 2026



Coming more than three months after VirtualBox 7.2.4, the VirtualBox 7.2.6 release introduces initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.19 kernel, due out on February 8th, 2026, improved full-screen support in multi-monitor setups, and additional fixes for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.8, 10.1, and 10.2 kernels.

VirtualBox 7.2.6 brings quite a few improvements to Linux Guest Additions by fixing an issue where Guest Additions processes were left running on system reboot or shutdown, an issue when user session services weren’t started on old Linux distros, and a VirtualBox build issue with Linux 2.5.52 kernels and older.

