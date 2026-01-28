news

Quoting: It’s time for the Mageia 10 art contest! | Mageia Blog (English) —

As in previous releases, the artwork for Mageia 10 will be made with input from our community that uses, collaborates and makes it possible for Mageia to move forward. Our first Alpha version has already been released, and we are collecting all your feedback to improve Mageia 10 and get it in the best shape for its final release. Now it’s time to prepare the artwork!

We are looking for your contributions and ideas for images, logos, icons, any graphic art proposition on how Mageia 10 could look like in its full splendor, it’s time to step up and show us what you can offer to your reference distro.

We select a piece of digital abstract art composed of the colors of the Mageia Logo for the main background. As it should easily adjust to different aspect ratios without losing image quality, it should have a minimum resolution of 4096 by 2160 px, to fit a wide variety of monitors. As the quality and size of monitors increases over the years, we should have a main wallpaper that can cover 4K resolutions without loss of quality.