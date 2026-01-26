Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

news
Andre Alves Garzia ☛ Three months of Poncho Wonky
Today marks three months since my first release of Poncho Wonky. In this brief post, I want to chat a bit about I accomplished during this period.
Poncho Wonky is a fork of Patchwork which is a Secure Scuttlebutt client.
Events
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Funding, Hey Hi (AI) and Politics Take Center Stage at FOSDEM 2026
FOSDEM, Europe's biggest open-source event returns to Brussels with keynotes on FOSS funding, Hey Hi (AI) security and digital sovereignty from January 31-February 1.
Distro Watch ☛ Live Raizo 17.26.01.25
Live Raizo is a live GNU/Linux distribution based on Debian "Stable". It's purpose is to experiment with system administration on simulated networks and real devices; it contains simulators of networks and systems (GNS3, QEmu, Docker, VPCS) and also Debian virtual machines already integrated into GNS3. Live Raizo also includes tools to interact with real devices, such as minicom, Putty, Wireshark, as well as DHCP, DNS, FTP, TFTP and SSH servers. The distribution uses the Fluxbox window manager and can optionally be installed to a hard drive.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
Dan Langille ☛ Migrating a MySQL 8.0 jail to a new MySQL 8.4 jail – 2nd attempt
Yesterday, I ran my first attempt at Migrating a MySQL 8.0 jail to a new MySQL 8.4 jail – it went better than I expected. However, I spent more time with MySQL than either the data transfer or the MySQL upgrade itself. Today, that should go faster because I already know the fix and have saved the password updates.
Today, I’m going to try again, and hopefully this time will be the last time.
Standards/Consortia
University of Toronto ☛ Printing things in colour is not simple
Where this stops being just a print driver issue is that people editing photographs often want to see roughly how they'll look when printed out without actually making a print (which is generally moderately expensive). This requires the print subsystem to be capable of feeding colour mapping results back to the editing layer, so you can see that certain things need to be different at the RGB colour level so that they come out well in the printed photograph. This is of course all an approximation, but at the very least photo editing software like darktable wants to be able to warn you when you're creating an 'out of gamut' colour that can't be accurately printed.
