Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

Where this stops being just a print driver issue is that people editing photographs often want to see roughly how they'll look when printed out without actually making a print (which is generally moderately expensive). This requires the print subsystem to be capable of feeding colour mapping results back to the editing layer, so you can see that certain things need to be different at the RGB colour level so that they come out well in the printed photograph. This is of course all an approximation, but at the very least photo editing software like darktable wants to be able to warn you when you're creating an 'out of gamut' colour that can't be accurately printed.