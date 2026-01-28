news

Quoting: I turned my phone into a Linux desktop with this free app —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

Plenty of devices can serve as desktop replacements when configured the right way. Gaming handhelds are a great example of this, with the Steam Deck being capable of serving as a server or a desktop with ease. But what about your phone? You can already install multiple distros with Termux, but Local Desktop is a full-on Arch Linux installation with a desktop GUI.

It can be a bit buggy at times, and there are limitations on what you can run, but it does work. I was able to launch VS Code and Firefox on my phone, and all I needed to do was hook up a keyboard to use it like a desktop. You can install alternative desktop environments, too, and you don't need root access to use it. You launch Local Desktop, and approximately ten minutes later, you now have a Linux desktop ready to go.