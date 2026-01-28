sdn is a simple directory navigator that you can invoke while editing shell commands. It enables you to:

take a quick peek at directory contents without running ls; select files to insert into the command line; browse the filesystem without all the mess that Midnight Commander does: there’s no need to create a subshell in a new pty. The current command line can be simply forwarded if it is to be edited. What’s more, it will always be obvious whether the navigator is running.

sdn runs on Linux, all BSD derivatives, and within MSYS2.

This is free and open source software.