news
Free and Open Source Software
-
Xfetch - system information tool - LinuxLinks
Xfetch is a cross-platform system information fetching tool inspired by fastfetch and neofetch, written in Rust.
This is free and open source software.
pretty-yaml - human-readable YAML-serialized data - LinuxLinks
pretty-yaml (or pymail) is a PyYAML-based python module to produce a bit more pretty and human-readable YAML-serialized data.
This module is for serialization only, see ruamel.yaml module for literate YAML parsing (keeping track of comments, spacing, line/column numbers of values, etc).
This is free and open source software.
LiDM - light login manager - LinuxLinks
LiDM is a really light unix login manager made in C which aims to be highly customizable
LiDM is like any Display Manager you have seen such as SDDM or GDM but without using any X.org graphics at all. Instead being a purely text based interface inside your terminal/TTY.
This is free and open source software.
sdn - simple directory navigator - LinuxLinks
sdn is a simple directory navigator that you can invoke while editing shell commands. It enables you to:
take a quick peek at directory contents without running ls; select files to insert into the command line; browse the filesystem without all the mess that Midnight Commander does: there’s no need to create a subshell in a new pty. The current command line can be simply forwarded if it is to be edited. What’s more, it will always be obvious whether the navigator is running.
sdn runs on Linux, all BSD derivatives, and within MSYS2.
This is free and open source software.
Rataplay - TUI to search, play and download videos - LinuxLinks
Rataplay is a Terminal User Interface (TUI) for searching, playing, and downloading videos. Built with Rust and inspired by GopherTube, it provides a sleek, modern experience for media consumption directly from your terminal.
This is free and open source software.
ugdb - TUI for gdb - LinuxLinks
ugdb is an unsegen based alternative TUI for gdb.
The interface consists of 4 containers between which the user can switch with vim-like controls: To enter selection mode, press ESC (indicated by orange separators). You can then navigate between containers using arrow keys or hjkl. Press Enter to enter insert-mode and interact with the selected container. Alternatively press the shortcut key for the specific container to directly enter it (see below) from selection mode.
This is free and open source software.