GParted 1.8 Open-Source Partition Editor Released with Many Enhancements
Coming almost two years after GParted 1.6, the GParted 1.8 release is here to improve support for FAT filesystems by fixing a hang when setting FAT labels that match a root folder entry, as well as an issue where GParted displayed error messages along with the FAT label.
This release also adds support for setting the LBA flag when creating FAT16/32 filesystems, adds support for showing a warning for logical EFI System Partitions (ESPs), fixes GPT partition type GUID not copied in copy/paste mode, and fixes a crash that occurred due to GParted not checking for failure to load its icon.