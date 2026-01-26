news
compromising encryption keys
ou think you're preserving the privacy of your data by using cryptography?
Think again, or your data sovereignty will be at risk.
Cryptography can indeed keep your private data safe, but only if you guard the keys privately and safely.
Microsoft's practice of uploading your keys to its own servers is the opposite of that.
That malpractice just makes it easier for Abusive Monopolist Microsoft to comply with orders from terrorist governments that don't respect human rights.
But it's actually much worse than that!
Microsoft backdoored Windows is a nonfree operating system.
This means it's a set of programs that controls your computer and (nearly) everything that runs on it (operating system), and that it doesn't serve you (nonfree), but rather its true master.
In the case of Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Windows, the true master is Microsoft.
Microsoft built a universal backdoor into its nonfree operating
It also instructed its nonfree operating system to contact mothership regularly for new instructions.