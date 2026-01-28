Tux Machines

Challenger+ T3217 Packages 8-bit ATtiny3217 in a Compact, Battery-Ready Board

The board is based on the ATtiny3217, an 8-bit AVR microcontroller running at up to 20 MHz from its internal oscillator.

Dabao Evaluation Board to Showcase Open-RTL Baochip-1x RISC-V MCU

The Baochip-1x uses a VexRiscv RV32IMAC processor with Sv32 MMU support, instruction and data caches, and optional cryptographic extensions.

Espressif Launches Industry’s First MCU-Based Matter Camera Solution

The architecture is built around a split-processing model designed to optimize efficiency. The ESP32-P4 acts as the primary application processor, handling the MIPI-CSI camera interface, multimedia processing, and AI workloads, and integrates a hardware H.264 encoder capable of Full HD (1920 × 1080) video at 30 frames per second.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 28, 2026

Chinese Life in California

  1. Links 27/01/2026: Japan-China Feud Escalates Again, "Iran's Internet Blackout Persists"
    Links for the day
  2. The "Alicante Mafia" - Part XIII - Is EPO Vice-President Steve Rowan in Cahoots With the "Alicante Mafia"?
    that deserves much media attention, political intervention, and condemnation
  3. “Wikilaundering” Explained
    "London PR firm rewrites Wikipedia for governments and billionaires"

  4. Expect More XBox Layoffs Shortly
    As expected
  5. Online 'Gathering' Held Today to Organise Industrial Actions in EPO, Strikes Will be Starting Shortly
    "Online Extraordinary General Meeting on Action Plan"
  6. It's Not About What You Know, It's About Who You Know (and Stay Quiet About the Cocaine)
    This is not an organisation that exists to ensure laws are followed
  7. FOSDEM 2026: democracy panel: FSFE uses women as stooges, gerrymander
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  8. Must Use Proprietary JavaScript to Submit Feedback to the European Commission About Moving From GAFAM to Free Software
    Nevertheless, go tell them why Software Freedom would benefit Europe's defence and economy
  9. Distortion of the Facts About Mass Layoffs at IBM
    more layoffs are ahead
  10. Gemini Links 27/01/2026: "Waiting Isn't a Waste", Posting from Lynx, and Bookmarks
    Links for the day
  11. Links 27/01/2026: "Oracle Debt and TikTok Transition Troubles Vex the Ellison Media Empire", Richard Stallman Quoted on Copyrights
    Links for the day
  12. Steven Field (Red Hat) Speaks of "Recent Layoff" (RA/Wave) in Red Hat
    IBM really doesn't like it when people talk about "RAs"
  13. A Week Ago We Contacted the EPO's Stephen (Steve) Rowan About Cocainegate
    Tomorrow we'll write some more about Rowan
  14. IBM Reports 'Results' Tomorrow, Expect More "RAs" (Mass Layoffs)
    they use words like "efficiency", "optimisation", "AI", "pivot", "modernisation" and so on
  15. Earlier This Month Microsoft Lunduke Said in Public It Was Good That Renee Good Was Murdered, Now He Mocks or Demonises People for Saying the US is Unsafe
    Don't be easily conned by demagogues
  16. Google News and "Linux" Slop
    Why won't Google be interested in tackling this issue? Instead Google has been trying to participate in this issue.
  17. IBM Kills Red Hat in the Darkness
    What IBM does to Red Hat is malicious
  18. IBM Red Hat's Goal Is Not Real Security (It Probably Never Was)
    Spies and trolls are very malicious people and sometimes they're the same thing
  19. With Absurd Lies About Slop, Which Lacks Intelligence or Financial Potential, GAFAM and IBM Will Twist Mass Layoffs as 'Efficiency Drive' or 'AI Pivot'
    More layoffs are on the way
  20. Animal Advocacy Works
    All it takes is effort and determination
  21. EPO Strike This Week
    What has happened to Europe?
  22. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  23. IRC Proceedings: Monday, January 26, 2026
    IRC logs for Monday, January 26, 2026
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Tuesday contains all the text.

Open Hardware/Modding: Mecha Comet, Raspberry Pi, and More
devices and more
Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software
via WINE
Wine 11.1 is out
The Wine development release 11.1 is now available
 
Some of the latest articles
Transmission 4.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Massive Update
Transmission 4.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client that features GTK and Qt-based interfaces, a headless daemon, and a web UI.
GStreamer 1.28 Open-Source Multimedia Framework Released, Here’s What’s New
The GStreamer project announced GStreamer 1.28 today as the latest stable series of this widely used open-source multimedia framework for handling audio and video streams.
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux news
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
miniature computers mostly
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
OSS and standards
Free Software Education and Online Events
FOSS and FSF
Web Browsers and Web Leftovers
Web clients and more
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
(Free)BSD and Linux Kernel Leftovers
improvements and more
Games: Godot 4.6, Nexus Mods, and More
gaming news
Red Hat's Latest Buzzwords (Slopfest) and False Marketing
Red Hat picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Security Leftovers
Security stories and breaches
GNU/Linux Market Share Soaring in Namibia [original]
major increase
TigerVNC 1.16 Released with Support for Sharing Wayland Desktops
TigerVNC 1.16 has been officially announced today as the latest stable release of this free, open-source, and cross-platform VNC (Virtual Network Computing) client and server application for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Xfce Desktop Environment Is Getting a Rust-Based Wayland Compositor
The Xfce project is working on a brand-new Wayland compositor for their lightweight desktop environment, which will be used as an alternative to the current window manager to support Wayland sessions.
OpenSSL 3.6.1 Is Now Available with Important Security Patches and Bug Fixes
OpenSSL 3.6.1 has been released today as the first maintenance/security update to the latest OpenSSL 3.6 series of this widely used TLS/SSL and crypto library for providing secure communications over computer networks.
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
This is a series looking at the Minisforum AI X1 Pro running Linux
Mid-Point Project Progress: What I’ve Learned So Far
Dark mode: Manual Signature Implementation
Windows Getting Awful Publicity This Week
Proprietary and back doors
Games: Godot Engine 4.6, "Stop Killing Games", and More
7 stories from GamingOnLinux
Mesa 25.3.4 Released
Mesa 25.3.4 out now
Android Leftovers
Bigme B10 is a 10.3 inch E Ink color tablet with Android 14, 4G LTE, and pen and keyboard support
I found the key to gaming on desktop Linux
I get the chance to experiment with Linux a bit further and learn more about it
Proton VPN reveals major Linux makeover – both for GUI and CLI users
A new look is coming, but command line users get the goods today
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Very Significant Gains for GNU/Linux in Tonga [original]
With a population of over 100,000
Happy Birds, Happy Life [original]
yesterday was a productive day for us
GNU/Linux Almost Reaches the 4% Bar in Dominican Republic [original]
GNU/Linux was typically small there
Some of the latest articles
Proton 10.0-4 Released with Support for Drop Dead: The Cabin, Quantum Threshold
Valve released Proton 10.0-4 today as the latest stable update to the Proton 10 series of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for playing Windows games on Linux.
Seven Years After, Stallman Is Still Stallman
Through the grapevine, I’m hearing that we’re likely to see more from Stallman in the future
Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 Gets New Accessibility Features, Debian 12.13 Base
The Emmabuntüs team informs 9to5Linux today about the general availability of Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 version 1.05, a release that introduces updated components and accessibility improvements.
Android Leftovers
5 simple ways to give your old Android phone a second life
Ubuntu Pro subscription - should you pay to use Linux?
Ubuntu Pro is a subscription offering for Ubuntu users who want to pay for the assurance of getting quick and high-quality security updates for Ubuntu
Raspberry Pi OS alternative DietPi just got a big update
DietPi is a popular Linux distribution for Raspberry Pi computers and other single-board computers
The latest Linux distro to embrace Wayland also makes Arch more accessible
Fast, beautiful, and free to use, the CachyOS distribution gets a big upgrade
I ditched my favorite to-do app for a Linux terminal—here's what surprised me
The truth is that there are many good terminal to-do list managers for Linux
Stop wrestling with Windows 11: 5 reasons Linux is finally the simpler choice
For better or worse, on Linux you are in charge as long as you have the administrator password
I found a new Linux distro that's a productivity powerhouse right out of the box
Elegance is a relatively new Linux distribution designed to handle work, media, and gaming
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
MX Linux 25.1 brings back switchable init systems
Dislike systemd but occasionally need it for something? MX can help
This new Linux distro folds a gorgeous COSMIC desktop into an immutable Fedora base
Origami Linux feels impressively fast, stable, and secure
GParted 1.8 Open-Source Partition Editor Released with Many Enhancements
GParted 1.8 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source partition editor software, which addresses several bugs to improve support for various filesystems.
FreeBSD is a No-Go for KDE's Plasma Login Manager
The OS is known for its advanced networking features
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
FOSS and more
GNU/Linux Leftovers
some GNU/Linux news
Hardware/Modding: LoongArch and More
Hardware leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development picks and more
Kernel: Life is Strange, CachyOS Kernel 6.18.7, 20 Years of Linux Bugs
3 kernel stories (or Linux)
Games: An Old Windows CD-ROM, "Nexus Mods Vortex Gets Linux Support in 2026 Thanks to SteamOS", and "First Steam Machine Accessories Arrive"
gaming related picks
The Richard Stallman (RMS) Criterion for Purchasing Flight Tickets (Booking/Buying) [original]
In his latest talk he mentions how he pays for things
compromising encryption keys
In the case of Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Windows, the true master is Microsoft
Georgia (the Country) Turns to GNU/Linux [original]
now it's measured at almost 10%, based on statCounter
Their Projects, Their Rules [original]
You're not guaranteed a "Safe Space" from criticism
Linux 6.19-rc7
almost there now
Pop!_OS is what Ubuntu should have been for gaming PCs
When using a PC to play games, you traditionally used Windows as the operating system
Moving From Windows to GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop
desktop-centric coverage
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: Universal Blue, Windows Copycat, and NixOS
GNU/Linux distros
Proxmox common mistakes and mods
Two recent Proxmox articles
Applications: Tmux, Keyboards, auto-cpufreq, and Docker
software leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Android Leftovers
OnePlus is denying shutdown rumors, but the Android world should still be worried
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Review: Setting up a home server
Then consider the Linux budget home server
Victims of Abuse Are Not the Problem [original]
This is how lawfare and SLAPPs work in the UK
Americas Leaning to GNU/Linux, Americans Lessen Dependence on GAFAM [original]
Good times for GNU/Linux in the Americas
Xbox gaming makes the jump to Windows on Arm, but can it stem the tide of gamers turning to Linux?
Xbox has fallen way behind other platforms in the console space
Guernsey: 5% GNU/Linux This Year [original]
GNU/Linux has surged there
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux howtos, games news
Vista 11 in Chaotic State, Microsoft Tries to Extinguish the Fire Again
bricks itself again
Malawi: GNU/Linux Rises Above 4% This Year [original]
GNU/Linux is doing fairly well
Some of the latest articles
ELEGANCE 4 "Leanora" With Style
A facelift is necessary
TROMjaro 2026.01.13 (Unity is back as Default!)
When I released TROMjaro with XFCE I realized that I can simulate the Unity Layout since XFCE is so damn easy to customize
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 25th, 2026
The 276th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending January 25th, 2026.