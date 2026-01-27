The Kimwolf botnet, which splintered off from the record-setting Aisuru DDoS botnet in August, gained the widespread attention of security researchers when it temporarily claimed the top spot in Cloudflare’s global domain rankings in late October 2025.

Within weeks it spread like a wildfire, eventually taking over more than 2 million unofficial Android TV devices, according to Synthient, after its operators figured out how to abuse residential proxy networks for local control.