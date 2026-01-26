Ubuntu Pro subscription - should you pay to use Linux?

news

Open source is a great software development model for rapid innovation and adoption, but I don’t think the business models in the space are yet quite mature. Users who get long-term value should participate more in funding open source maintenance work. While some donation platforms like GitHub Sponsors, OpenCollective and the like have gained popularity in recent years, none of them seem to generate recurring revenue comparable to the scale of how popular open source software is now in 2026.

I welcome more paid schemes, such as Ubuntu Pro, as I believe it is beneficial for the whole ecosystem. I also expect more service providers to enter this space and experiment with different open source business models and various forms of decentralized funding. Linux and open source are primarily free as in speech, but as a side effect license fees are hard to enforce and many use Linux without paying for it. The more people, corporations and even countries rely on it to stay sovereign in the information society, the more users should think about how they want to use Linux and who they want to pay to maintain it and other critical parts of the open source ecosystem.