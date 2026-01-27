I found the key to gaming on desktop Linux

news

Over the past few months, I've slowly begun getting more infatuated with the Linux operating system. After experimenting with SteamOS on my ROG Ally X, I was determined to get the same type of results on my desktop PC. After doing some research, I determined that I should aim for the best of both worlds — dual-booting between Windows and Linux for specific types of games. Is it a little clunky? Sure, it can be at times.

But some games do genuinely run better on Linux than they do on Windows. Noticeably so, and it makes swapping between these different boot options worthwhile. Plus, I get the chance to experiment with Linux a bit further and learn more about it, so it's a win-win. There are some drawbacks to going all-in on Linux for gaming, but if you're not a multiplayer fanatic, this could be your dream come true.