GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

Traditional Linux desktop installations accumulate state over time. Package upgrades modify system files in place, configuration changes drift from defaults, and after a few years, systems become unique snowflakes that are difficult to reproduce or repair. Atomic desktops take a fundamentally different approach: the operating system is treated as a single, versioned image that can be deployed, rolled back, or replaced entirely.

This model has proven itself in server infrastructure through CoreOS and similar projects. Now it’s coming to the desktop through Fedora’s atomic variants and, more ambitiously, through Universal Blue’s community-built images like Aurora and Bazzite.