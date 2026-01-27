news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Christian Hofstede-Kuhn ☛ Immutable Linux Desktops: Universal Blue, OSTree, and the Future of Desktop Linux
Traditional Linux desktop installations accumulate state over time. Package upgrades modify system files in place, configuration changes drift from defaults, and after a few years, systems become unique snowflakes that are difficult to reproduce or repair. Atomic desktops take a fundamentally different approach: the operating system is treated as a single, versioned image that can be deployed, rolled back, or replaced entirely.
This model has proven itself in server infrastructure through CoreOS and similar projects. Now it’s coming to the desktop through Fedora’s atomic variants and, more ambitiously, through Universal Blue’s community-built images like Aurora and Bazzite.
BSD
[Old] Internet Archive ☛ Proposal To Provide VAX UNIX System Support At Berkeley : University of California, Berkeley : Free Download, Borrow, and Streaming : Internet Archive
It is proposed that a group be formed at Berkeley to provide VAX UNIX support to the ARPA-funded image understanding and VLSI contractors. This group would provide a version of the UNIX operating system containing enhancements required by the contractors in the areas of paging, access to large files, interprocess communication, networking, and performance. Additional enhancements will be developed in areas to be determined based on the interests and expertise available at Berkeley and the needs of the contractors. Some support will be available to the contractors in the area of system configuring, debugging, and interfacing.
Debian Family
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Emmabuntüs DE5-1.05
The Emmabuntüs project has published an update for its DE5 branch. The new version improves volume handling, makes it easier to install WINE, and offers updated Italian language support. [...]
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: DietPi 10.0
DietPi is a Debian-based Linux distribution, primarily developed for single-board computers such as Raspberry Pi, Orange Pi or Odroid. It also supplies builds for 64-bit x86 personal computers and virtual machines. The project's latest release, version 10.0, introduces some important changes and drops support for some old single-board computers. [...]
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
OMG Ubuntu ☛ New AppImage Offers an Easier Way to Run Affinity on Ubuntu
No more fighting with Wine dependencies: an unofficial Affinity v3 AppImage runs Canva's creative suite on Ubuntu via a simple, self-contained executable.
