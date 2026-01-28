Tux Machines

Sipeed MaixCAM2 combines 4K imaging and edge AI in an open camera platform

MaixCAM2 is built around an Axera AX630-series SoC with dual Arm Cortex-A53 cores running Linux, paired with a small RISC-V E907 core for real-time tasks. AI acceleration is provided by an onboard NPU rated at up to 12.8 TOPS INT4 or 3.2 TOPS INT8, supporting both convolutional and Transformer-based models.

Challenger+ T3217 Packages 8-bit ATtiny3217 in a Compact, Battery-Ready Board

The board is based on the ATtiny3217, an 8-bit AVR microcontroller running at up to 20 MHz from its internal oscillator.

Dabao Evaluation Board to Showcase Open-RTL Baochip-1x RISC-V MCU

The Baochip-1x uses a VexRiscv RV32IMAC processor with Sv32 MMU support, instruction and data caches, and optional cryptographic extensions.

Espressif Launches Industry’s First MCU-Based Matter Camera Solution

The architecture is built around a split-processing model designed to optimize efficiency. The ESP32-P4 acts as the primary application processor, handling the MIPI-CSI camera interface, multimedia processing, and AI workloads, and integrates a hardware H.264 encoder capable of Full HD (1920 × 1080) video at 30 frames per second.

GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

GOG calls Linux "the next major frontier" for gaming as it works on a native client
People wouldn't develop games for Linux because gamers didn't use it
Proton 10.0-4 Released with Support for Drop Dead: The Cabin, Quantum Threshold
Valve released Proton 10.0-4 today as the latest stable update to the Proton 10 series of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for playing Windows games on Linux.
Linux Mobile Systems: LineageOS, Fairphone, NexPhone, OnePlus, and More
Brax Open_Slate offers an open source Ubuntu and Android tablet with M.2 SSD support
Privacy-focused hardware company Brax returns with an open-source 2-in-1 tablet offering a user-replaceable battery
European Commission issues call for evidence on Free/Libre Software
Games: Terraria, Valve Lawsuit, MECHBORN, GOG, Heroic Games Launcher, and More
The latest Linux distro to embrace Wayland also makes Arch more accessible
Fast, beautiful, and free to use, the CachyOS distribution gets a big upgrade
Open Hardware/Modding: Mecha Comet, Raspberry Pi, and More
Recent News/Developments: Server, Birds, Trolls, and Richard Stallman [original]
GNU/Linux "Market Share" Measured at 5.2% in Croatia [original]
Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software
Security Leftovers
Free Software, Standards, and Open Data
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Firefox Tooling Announcements and Mozilla is Promoting Slop Instead of Web
FOSDEM 2026 - Call for Volunteers and the "Drew DeVault" Problem
ESP32, Jetson, Raspberry Pi, and "Running DOOM On Earbuds"
Fedora, Red Hat, and CentOS (More People Exit Red Hat, Join Amutable)
Desktop Environments: COSMIC Desktop and Xfwl4
Games: $903 Million Lawsuit Against Valve and Heroic Games Launcher on GNU/Linux
Kernel: Preparing for Disaster and "AMD Prepares Radeon Low-Latency Video Decode for Linux Drivers"
Applications: Astrology Hooey, Notepad Next, Ptyxis, and IBKR Desktop
today's howtos
Google’s Desktop Operating System "Aluminium OS" Has Leaked
As a test unit, this marks a significant shift from the Android OS used on mobile Arm-based systems, as Aluminium OS now operates smoothly on x86 architecture
Open Invention Network is Trying to Make Money Out of Its Software Patents 'Protection Racket' (Piggybacking the "Linux" Name)
VirtualBox 7.2.6 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.19
Oracle released VirtualBox 7.2.6 today as the third maintenance update in the latest VirtualBox 7.2 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization software for Linux, Solaris, macOS, and Windows.
GNU/Linux Leaps to Almost 10% in Trinidad And Tobago This Year [original]
Debian-Based GParted Live 1.8 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GParted 1.8
Following the release of GParted 1.8 as a major update to the popular open-source partition editor, Curtis Gedak released GParted Live 1.8 today as the latest version of this Debian-based live system to graphically manage disk partitions.
Krita 5.2.15 bugfix release!
Today we're releasing Krita 5.2.15
TUXEDO Computers Unveils Intel-Powered InfinityBook Max 15 Gen10 Linux Laptop
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the Intel variant of the InfinityBook Max 15 Linux-powered laptop, which was previously only available for purchase with an AMD processor.
Programming Leftovers
today's leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Arduino, and More
PostgreSQL News: WAL-G 3.0.8, pgDay Paris 2026, and Nordic PGDay 2026
Android Leftovers
One of my favorite Android security features just got even better
Linux is still a developer OS, and that’s why it won’t go mainstream
Linux fans like to dream of the day when Linux is a mainstream OS instead of a hacker's tool
I switched to Linux and I can't imagine going back to Windows in 2026
I had heard that people were giving Linux Mint a try after Pewdiepie did a video on it, and I thought, why not
I turned my phone into a Linux desktop with this free app
You can already install multiple distros with Termux
Why desktop Linux matters, even if (almost) no one uses it
Linux—you've heard of it, and maybe you've given it a try once or twice
3 reasons KDE Plasma is still my go-to Linux desktop
If you read our Linux newsletter, you know that I've tried several desktop environments over the years
Free and Open Source Software
KDE Plasma 6.6 Beta Release
Meet Roomy: An Open-Source Discord Alternative for the Decentralized Web
Roomy is an open-source, decentralized platform built for communities that value privacy and control
It’s time for the Mageia 10 art contest!
As in previous releases, the artwork for Mageia 10 will be made with input from our community that uses
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux
Today in Techrights
Transmission 4.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Massive Update
Transmission 4.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client that features GTK and Qt-based interfaces, a headless daemon, and a web UI.
GStreamer 1.28 Open-Source Multimedia Framework Released, Here’s What’s New
The GStreamer project announced GStreamer 1.28 today as the latest stable series of this widely used open-source multimedia framework for handling audio and video streams.
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Free Software Education and Online Events
Web Browsers and Web Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
(Free)BSD and Linux Kernel Leftovers
Games: Godot 4.6, Nexus Mods, and More
Red Hat's Latest Buzzwords (Slopfest) and False Marketing
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
GNU/Linux Market Share Soaring in Namibia [original]
TigerVNC 1.16 Released with Support for Sharing Wayland Desktops
TigerVNC 1.16 has been officially announced today as the latest stable release of this free, open-source, and cross-platform VNC (Virtual Network Computing) client and server application for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Xfce Desktop Environment Is Getting a Rust-Based Wayland Compositor
The Xfce project is working on a brand-new Wayland compositor for their lightweight desktop environment, which will be used as an alternative to the current window manager to support Wayland sessions.
OpenSSL 3.6.1 Is Now Available with Important Security Patches and Bug Fixes
OpenSSL 3.6.1 has been released today as the first maintenance/security update to the latest OpenSSL 3.6 series of this widely used TLS/SSL and crypto library for providing secure communications over computer networks.
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
Mid-Point Project Progress: What I’ve Learned So Far
Dark mode: Manual Signature Implementation
Windows Getting Awful Publicity This Week
Games: Godot Engine 4.6, "Stop Killing Games", and More
Wine 11.1 is out
The Wine development release 11.1 is now available
Mesa 25.3.4 Released
Mesa 25.3.4 out now
Android Leftovers
Bigme B10 is a 10.3 inch E Ink color tablet with Android 14, 4G LTE, and pen and keyboard support
I found the key to gaming on desktop Linux
I get the chance to experiment with Linux a bit further and learn more about it
Proton VPN reveals major Linux makeover – both for GUI and CLI users
A new look is coming, but command line users get the goods today
Free and Open Source Software
Very Significant Gains for GNU/Linux in Tonga [original]
Happy Birds, Happy Life [original]
yesterday was a productive day for us
GNU/Linux Almost Reaches the 4% Bar in Dominican Republic [original]
Today in Techrights
Seven Years After, Stallman Is Still Stallman
Through the grapevine, I’m hearing that we’re likely to see more from Stallman in the future
Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 Gets New Accessibility Features, Debian 12.13 Base
The Emmabuntüs team informs 9to5Linux today about the general availability of Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 version 1.05, a release that introduces updated components and accessibility improvements.
Android Leftovers
5 simple ways to give your old Android phone a second life
Ubuntu Pro subscription - should you pay to use Linux?
Ubuntu Pro is a subscription offering for Ubuntu users who want to pay for the assurance of getting quick and high-quality security updates for Ubuntu
Raspberry Pi OS alternative DietPi just got a big update
DietPi is a popular Linux distribution for Raspberry Pi computers and other single-board computers
I ditched my favorite to-do app for a Linux terminal—here's what surprised me
The truth is that there are many good terminal to-do list managers for Linux
Stop wrestling with Windows 11: 5 reasons Linux is finally the simpler choice
For better or worse, on Linux you are in charge as long as you have the administrator password
I found a new Linux distro that's a productivity powerhouse right out of the box
Elegance is a relatively new Linux distribution designed to handle work, media, and gaming
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
MX Linux 25.1 brings back switchable init systems
Dislike systemd but occasionally need it for something? MX can help
This new Linux distro folds a gorgeous COSMIC desktop into an immutable Fedora base
Origami Linux feels impressively fast, stable, and secure
GParted 1.8 Open-Source Partition Editor Released with Many Enhancements
GParted 1.8 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source partition editor software, which addresses several bugs to improve support for various filesystems.
FreeBSD is a No-Go for KDE's Plasma Login Manager
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Hardware/Modding: LoongArch and More
Programming Leftovers
Kernel: Life is Strange, CachyOS Kernel 6.18.7, 20 Years of Linux Bugs
Games: An Old Windows CD-ROM, "Nexus Mods Vortex Gets Linux Support in 2026 Thanks to SteamOS", and "First Steam Machine Accessories Arrive"
The Richard Stallman (RMS) Criterion for Purchasing Flight Tickets (Booking/Buying) [original]
In his latest talk he mentions how he pays for things
compromising encryption keys
In the case of Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Windows, the true master is Microsoft
Georgia (the Country) Turns to GNU/Linux [original]
now it's measured at almost 10%, based on statCounter
Their Projects, Their Rules [original]
You're not guaranteed a "Safe Space" from criticism
Linux 6.19-rc7
almost there now
Pop!_OS is what Ubuntu should have been for gaming PCs
When using a PC to play games, you traditionally used Windows as the operating system
Moving From Windows to GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: Universal Blue, Windows Copycat, and NixOS
Proxmox common mistakes and mods
Applications: Tmux, Keyboards, auto-cpufreq, and Docker
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
OnePlus is denying shutdown rumors, but the Android world should still be worried
Free and Open Source Software
Review: Setting up a home server
Then consider the Linux budget home server
Victims of Abuse Are Not the Problem [original]
This is how lawfare and SLAPPs work in the UK
Americas Leaning to GNU/Linux, Americans Lessen Dependence on GAFAM [original]
Good times for GNU/Linux in the Americas
Xbox gaming makes the jump to Windows on Arm, but can it stem the tide of gamers turning to Linux?
Xbox has fallen way behind other platforms in the console space
Guernsey: 5% GNU/Linux This Year [original]
GNU/Linux has surged there
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Vista 11 in Chaotic State, Microsoft Tries to Extinguish the Fire Again
Malawi: GNU/Linux Rises Above 4% This Year [original]
Today in Techrights
ELEGANCE 4 "Leanora" With Style
A facelift is necessary
TROMjaro 2026.01.13 (Unity is back as Default!)
When I released TROMjaro with XFCE I realized that I can simulate the Unity Layout since XFCE is so damn easy to customize
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 25th, 2026
The 276th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending January 25th, 2026.