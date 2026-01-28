news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Make Use Of ☛ I ditched Windows for a Linux and macOS combo, and I'll never go back
There was a time when I preferred macOS over Linux for almost everything. But as time went on, I started realizing I was missing out on a lot by not giving Linux more space in my workflow.
That got me thinking about why I had to choose just one. So I decided to try using both at the same time as part of my daily setup, and I think I have found the perfect setup for myself.
Desktop/Laptop
AppleInsider ☛ It's not usable yet, but Asahi Linux runs on M3 Macs now
While Apple Silicon Macs natively only support macOS, that hasn't stopped enthusiasts from finding a way to install Linux on M3-based machines, with big caveats.
As far back as 2021, users have been trying to port Linux to Apple Silicon machines. Eventually, the operating system was made usable on Macs equipped with Apple's M1 and M2 chips. With some effort, you can even run it on the original Mac Studio.
The Asahi Linux project has the goal of making the Linux kernel compatible with Apple Silicon, making the operating system available to users and gamers with Macs featuring an M-series chip.
Server
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Experimenting with Gateway API using kind
This document will guide you through setting up a local experimental environment with Gateway API on kind. This setup is designed for learning and testing. It helps you understand Gateway API concepts without production complexity.
Caution:This is an experimentation learning setup, and should not be used for production. The components used on this document are not suited for production usage.
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Cluster API v1.12: Introducing In-place Updates and Chained Upgrades
Cluster API brings declarative management to Kubernetes cluster lifecycle, allowing users and platform teams to define the desired state of clusters and rely on controllers to continuously reconcile toward it.
Similar to how you can use StatefulSets or Deployments in Kubernetes to manage a group of Pods, in Cluster API you can use KubeadmControlPlane to manage a set of control plane Machines, or you can use MachineDeployments to manage a group of worker Nodes.
The Cluster API v1.12.0 release expands what is possible in Cluster Hey Hi (AI) reducing friction in common lifecycle operations by introducing in-place updates and chained upgrades.
Emphasis on simplicity and usability
With v1.12.0, the Cluster API project demonstrates once again that this community is capable of delivering a great amount of innovation, while at the same time minimizing impact for Cluster API users.
What does this mean in practice?
Audiocasts/Shows
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s in the SOSS? Podcast #49 – S3E1 Why Marketing Matters in Open Source: Introducing Co-Host Sally Cooper
Distributions and Operating Systems
Barry Kauler ☛ Coding for EasyOS PART2
Every now and then, I get around to updating and adding to the EasyOS documentation.
One thing very much needed is an explanation of the "devx" container, so have written a new page:
https://easyos.org/dev/how-to-compile-source-code.html
BSD
Miod Vallat ☛ Audio on hp300
You might remember the NeXT Computer among the first workstations with digital audio capabilities, in 1988. But, apart from NeXT, other companies were also testing the waters, first with phone-quality (8KHz mono, 8-bit u-law encoding) capabilities, then later on with CD-quality (44.1KHz stereo, 16-bit) when CD-ROM drives started to become commonplace.
From memory, here is an incomplete list of workstations with phone-quality audio devices: [...]
FreeBSD ☛ The Q4 2025 Issue of the FreeBSD Journal is Now Available!
We are pleased to announce the October/November/December 2025 issue of the FreeBSD Journal, focused on FreeBSD 15.0, is now available. This online publication provides the FreeBSD community with valuable insights and technical knowledge each quarter.
