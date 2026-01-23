Linux Mobile Systems: LineageOS, Fairphone, NexPhone, OnePlus, and More

At the origin of this upheaval: the frenetic development of AI-dedicated infrastructure. This additional computing power requires not only graphics cards, but also memory, in particular high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips. To meet this exponential demand, the three giants of the sector — the Koreans SK Hynix and Samsung, and the American Micron — have redirected part of their production lines toward these more lucrative components, to the detriment of DRAM and NAND memory intended for smartphones, PCs, and game consoles.

Demand from AI is “consuming so much of the available capacity across the industry that it’s leaving a tremendous shortage for the conventional side of the industry, for phones or PC,” acknowledged a Micron executive quoted by Bloomberg. The order books of the three manufacturers are already full for 2026. According to the firm TrendForce, 70% of memory production is now dedicated to AI. The consequence: prices of other components are soaring. In the fourth quarter of 2025, DRAM prices rose by 45% to 50%, and they are expected to climb another 55% to 60% in the first quarter.