The architecture is built around a split-processing model designed to optimize efficiency. The ESP32-P4 acts as the primary application processor, handling the MIPI-CSI camera interface, multimedia processing, and AI workloads, and integrates a hardware H.264 encoder capable of Full HD (1920 × 1080) video at 30 frames per second.

The Baochip-1x uses a VexRiscv RV32IMAC processor with Sv32 MMU support, instruction and data caches, and optional cryptographic extensions.

The board is based on the ATtiny3217, an 8-bit AVR microcontroller running at up to 20 MHz from its internal oscillator.

Coming almost four months after GIMP 3.0.6, the GIMP 3.0.8 release is here with better support for Wayland systems when listing input devices, and several font handling improvements by making font loading on startup a lot faster, waiting for fonts to be fully loaded before loading any file, and special-casing the Skia font family.

Coming almost two years after GParted 1.6, the GParted 1.8 release is here to improve support for FAT filesystems by fixing a hang when setting FAT labels that match a root folder entry, as well as an issue where GParted displayed error messages along with the FAT label.

Based on the recently released Debian 12.13 “Bookworm” operating system, Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 1.05 introduces a new script to make it easier for users to install the Wine software if they want to run Windows apps and games, sets the sound volume to 50% by default, and improves time zone and country selection.

TigerVNC 1.16 Released with Support for Sharing Wayland Desktops

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 27, 2026



Highlights of TigerVNC 1.16 include a new server component (w0vncserver) for sharing Wayland desktops, support for sending system keys in the native viewer even in windowed mode, and support for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 operating system series.

This release also introduces a new keyboard shortcut system for the native viewer to control the viewer, which replaces the F8 shortcut and allows users to more easily toggle the full-screen mode and redirect system keys.

