TigerVNC 1.16 Released with Support for Sharing Wayland Desktops
Highlights of TigerVNC 1.16 include a new server component (w0vncserver) for sharing Wayland desktops, support for sending system keys in the native viewer even in windowed mode, and support for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 operating system series.
This release also introduces a new keyboard shortcut system for the native viewer to control the viewer, which replaces the F8 shortcut and allows users to more easily toggle the full-screen mode and redirect system keys.