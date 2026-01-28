Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Arduino, and More

The last few months, I’ve been busy building out my HomeLab. I’m not new to self-hosting my own services, but I’ve rapidly added on quite a few more services recently. Some came about due to own personal needs, while others are slightly work-related. It’s time to share an update on the developments.

A Home Lab is a personal, self-contained IT environment at home for self-hosting various services like storage and media streaming. They often serve learning, experimentation, and exploration objectives while also actually being used by the individual and possibly family and friends.