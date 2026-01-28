Applications: Astrology Hooey, Notepad Next, Ptyxis, and IBKR Desktop

Electronic trading major Interactive Brokers has made the IBKR Desktop available on Linux.

The launch is in response to traders’ demand. The IBKR Desktop for Linux has full feature parity to Windows and MacOS. Interactive Brokers’ clients can trade seamlessly on their preferred platform.

The latest build of the IBKR Desktop platform also features a raft of design improvements.

The Options tab navigation has been streamlined, there is a quick “Add to Watchlist” from the mini watchlist, and other quality-of-life updates to enhance trading experience.