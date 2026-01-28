news
Applications: Astrology Hooey, Notepad Next, Ptyxis, and IBKR Desktop
Tom's Hardware ☛ Dev creates astrology-powered CPU scheduler for Linux, makes decisions based on planetary positions and zodiac signs — sched_ext framework informed by lunar phases, cosmic weather reports, and dynamic time slicing
A software engineer has developed a fully functional GNU/Linux scheduler that takes its cues from the popular pseudoscience of astrology.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Notepad Next – Notepad++ Replication for GNU/Linux & Mac Released 0.13
Notepad Next, the free open-source Notepad++ re-implementation with native Linux, Windows, and macOS support, released new 0.13 version few days ago. In case you don’t know about the app, it’s a Qt6-based text editor that replicates the Notepad++ functionality and user interface with cross-platform support.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Ptyxis Terminal Emulator Released 49.3 with APX Containers Support
Ptyxis, the free open-source container-oriented terminal emulator, released new 49.3 version few days ago. As you may know, Ptyxis is a GTK4 terminal emulator that’s default in Ubuntu since 25.10. It features first-class container integration with automatic discovery, direct spawning, and context preservation support for Podman, Toolbox, Distrobox, and JHBuild.
Interactive Brokers makes IBKR Desktop platform available on Linux
Electronic trading major Interactive Brokers has made the IBKR Desktop available on Linux.
The launch is in response to traders’ demand. The IBKR Desktop for Linux has full feature parity to Windows and MacOS. Interactive Brokers’ clients can trade seamlessly on their preferred platform.
The latest build of the IBKR Desktop platform also features a raft of design improvements.
The Options tab navigation has been streamlined, there is a quick “Add to Watchlist” from the mini watchlist, and other quality-of-life updates to enhance trading experience.