Applications: Tmux, Keyboards, auto-cpufreq, and Docker

When I got into Linux, I stuck with GUI tools for a few months before slowly transitioning to terminal applications. With all the QoL features in Konsole, Ghostty, and other modern terminal emulators, my coding tasks became surprisingly fast, though something was still amiss. Thanks to my home lab, I’d often switch distros on a whim, which meant learning new shortcuts for each emulator. And since I’ve always loved tinkering with VMs, I’d have to put up with random disconnections that forced me to rerun long commands.

Fortunately, I encountered Tmux fairly early in my Linux forays, and after getting accustomed to its commands, it's become an essential part of my CLI workflow – to the point where it’s the first app I install on every Linux VM and bare-metal system in my computing arsenal.