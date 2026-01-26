news
Applications: Tmux, Keyboards, auto-cpufreq, and Docker
-
XDA ☛ Tmux is the productivity tool every Linux user needs
When I got into Linux, I stuck with GUI tools for a few months before slowly transitioning to terminal applications. With all the QoL features in Konsole, Ghostty, and other modern terminal emulators, my coding tasks became surprisingly fast, though something was still amiss. Thanks to my home lab, I’d often switch distros on a whim, which meant learning new shortcuts for each emulator. And since I’ve always loved tinkering with VMs, I’d have to put up with random disconnections that forced me to rerun long commands.
Fortunately, I encountered Tmux fairly early in my Linux forays, and after getting accustomed to its commands, it's become an essential part of my CLI workflow – to the point where it’s the first app I install on every Linux VM and bare-metal system in my computing arsenal.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ Stop swapping keyboards: This free app stitches your Linux and Windows PCs together
Do you have multiple Linux PCs that you work with? Do you ever find yourself annoyed by switching between keyboards and mice? You're in luck thanks to this free and open source app.
-
XDA ☛ This brilliant Linux utility just got a whole lot more powerful
For users who have only used the Windows operating system all their lives, switching to Linux won't be straightforward. But it is still worth it for anyone who wants more control over the performance of their laptops or desktops. And for that, Linux already has numerous built-in tools.
While built-in tools are comprehensive and have other advantages, Linux supports a wide range of open-source utilities that can do a far better job in specific scenarios. An example of such a utility is auto-cpufreq, a popular CPU and power optimizer for Linux. And the auto-cpufreq has recently become significantly more powerful, thanks to the latest update.
-
XDA ☛ These 7 Docker containers make Linux the perfect home lab OS
Building your own home lab is a great way to set up a platform for self-hosting services to save money and learn something new. Linux is often recommended as the go-to operating system for running a home lab, though this usually comes in the form of Proxmox or some other solution that's built to handle home lab deployments out of the box. But what if you wanted to use your favorite Linux distro, usually reserved for PCs?