Web Browsers and Web Leftovers
Daniel Stenberg ☛ Improving curl -J
Without -J, the content would be save in the target output filename called ‘download’ – since curl strips off the query part.
With -J, curl parses the server’s response header that contains a better filename; in the example below fun.jpg.
LWN ☛ Stenberg: The end of the curl bug-bounty program
Curl creator Daniel Stenberg has written a blog post explaining why the project is ending its bug-bounty program, which started in April 2019: [...]
Lean Rada ☛ Cool URLs don’t change with snapshot testing
This post is NOT about how to implement ‘cool URLs’. Too many ways to do that depending on the site’s setup and the site’s philosophy even. Rather, this post is about ensuring cool URLs — a contract to guarantee that published URLs continue to work. It doesn’t matter how your specific site implementation fulfil that contract.
Arcan ☛ Arcan Explained – A browser for different webs.
This is the concluding follow up to the article on ‘Arcan as Operating System Design‘. When combined, we have reach the end of trying to explain what Arcan actually ‘is’ on a higher level. After this we can revisit the topic in a first order form as ‘Implementation’.
Mozilla
Firefox Nightly: Take note – Split View is ready for testing! – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 194
Mozilla ☛ Who will pioneer the next web?
Who will build the next version of the web? Mozilla wants to make it more likely that it’s you. We are committing time and resources to bring experienced builders into Mozilla for a short, programmed period, to work with our New Products leaders to build tools and products for the next version of the web.
