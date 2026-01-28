LLVM developers upstream have been working hard on the performance of generated code, in every part of the pipeline from the frontend all the way through to the backend. So when we first saw these results we were naturally a bit surprised. But as it turns out, the GCC developers have been hard at work too.

Sometimes a bit of healthy competition isn’t a bad thing, so this blog post is the first in a series looking at the work going on upstream to improve performance and catch up to GCC.

Please note that this series focuses on RISC-V. Other targets may have more competitive performance but we haven’t measured them yet. We’ll specifically be focusing on the high-performance application processor use case for RISC-V, e.g. compiling for a profile like RVA23. Unfortunately since we don’t have access to RVA23 compatible hardware just yet we’ll be benchmarking on a SpacemiT-X60 powered Banana Pi BPI-F3 with -march=rva22u64_v. We don’t want to use -mcpu=spacemit-x60 since we want to emulate a portable configuration that an OS distribution might compile packages with. And we want to include the vector extension, as we’ll see in later blog posts that optimization like auto-vectorization can have a major impact on performance.