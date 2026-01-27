We are excited to announce general availability of Package Chaos Monkey, a new addition to the Resilience Engineering suite designed to help teams build confidence in their software supply chain.

Modern applications rely on hundreds of third-party packages, yet most teams have never validated their systems against the failure modes that occur in production. Package Chaos Monkey addresses this gap by padding left on supply chain resilience, continuously injecting realistic faults into your dependency resolution process, helping you discover weaknesses before they become incidents.