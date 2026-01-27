news
Programming Leftovers
Andrew Nesbitt ☛ Introducing Package Chaos Monkey
We are excited to announce general availability of Package Chaos Monkey, a new addition to the Resilience Engineering suite designed to help teams build confidence in their software supply chain.
Modern applications rely on hundreds of third-party packages, yet most teams have never validated their systems against the failure modes that occur in production. Package Chaos Monkey addresses this gap by padding left on supply chain resilience, continuously injecting realistic faults into your dependency resolution process, helping you discover weaknesses before they become incidents.
Barry Kauler ☛ Do all compiling in the devx container
I have been seeing misunderstandings about how to compile source code in EasyOS. For example:
And further down that thread, I have replied:
Yes, do all compiling in the devx container; that is what it was created for!
Rlang ☛ Parallel strands between learning crochet and learning programming
Python
Kushal Das: replyfast a python module for signal
replyfast is a Python module to receive and send messages on Signal.
Java/Golang
University of Toronto ☛ Forcing a Go generic type to be a pointer type (and some challenges)
That this is allowed is not entirely obvious from the specification, but it's not forbidden. We're not allowed to use just 'P' or '~P' in the interface type, because you're not allowed to directly or indirectly embed yourself as a type parameter, but '*P' isn't doing that directly; instead, it's forcing a pointer version of some underlying type. Actually using it is a bit awkward, but I'll get to that.
The New Stack ☛ BellSoft bets Java expertise can beat hardened container wave
The hardened container market has been heating up with venture money and startups, but Java platform provider BellSoft thinks its eight years of building Java runtimes gives it something others don’t have: expertise in what’s actually running inside those secured containers.
The company used the KubeCon conference in Atlanta last November to launch its BellSoft Hardened Images, betting it can stand out in a space where Chainguard pioneered the approach, and startups are now piling in. BellSoft’s angle is that it’s not just wrapping containers in security — it’s optimizing the Java workloads themselves.
Proprietary
Qt ☛ Qt Creator 18.0.2 released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 18.0.2!
This release fixes a range of smaller issues like the persistence of the "Always save files before build" option and an issue that occurred when using some custom toolchains with vcpkg. It also updates the wizard templates for the Qt Safe Renderer.
