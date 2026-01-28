news
Kernel: Preparing for Disaster and "AMD Prepares Radeon Low-Latency Video Decode for Linux Drivers"
-
The Register UK ☛ Succession: Linux kernel community gets continuity plan for post-Linus era
The Linux kernel project has finally answered one of the biggest questions gripping the community: what happens if Linus Torvalds is no longer able to lead it?
The "Linux project continuity document," drafted by Dan Williams, was merged into its documentation last week, just ahead of the release of Linux 6.19-rc7. Notably, the document's path is Documentation/process/conclave.rst.
It notes that the kernel development project is "widely distributed, with over 100 maintainers each working to keep changes moving through their own repositories."
-
AMD Prepares Radeon Low-Latency Video Decode for Linux Drivers
AMD has introduced a new low-latency video decode solution for Radeon GPUs on Linux with the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver as part of the Mesa 26.1 release. This Linux patch, utilizing Video Core Next (VCN), is designed to maximize the performance of AMD Radeon hardware-accelerated multimedia decode and encode. The patch aims to deliver a high-performance decoding kernel that reduces video decoding latency, although it requires more power consumption from the GPU, trading off some efficiency.