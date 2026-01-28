Kernel: Preparing for Disaster and "AMD Prepares Radeon Low-Latency Video Decode for Linux Drivers"

The Linux kernel project has finally answered one of the biggest questions gripping the community: what happens if Linus Torvalds is no longer able to lead it?

The "Linux project continuity document," drafted by Dan Williams, was merged into its documentation last week, just ahead of the release of Linux 6.19-rc7. Notably, the document's path is Documentation/process/conclave.rst.

It notes that the kernel development project is "widely distributed, with over 100 maintainers each working to keep changes moving through their own repositories."