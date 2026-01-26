news
Proxmox common mistakes and mods
XDA ☛ 5 common Proxmox mistakes everyone makes when starting fresh (and how to avoid them)
Thanks to its bountiful set of virtualization features and support for even the most underpowered x86 machines, Proxmox is a terrific home lab platform for tinkering enthusiasts. In fact, I daresay it’s the best way to start your descent into the home server rabbit hole, as Proxmox has a plethora of first-party manuals, community-created guides, and documentation to help you deploy essential virtual machines and containers.
But considering that home labs are meant to be experimentation environments where you learn by breaking things, you’re bound to make a few mistakes along the way. Heck, I still end up with the occasional botched experiment even after spending years with my ever-evolving Proxmox servers. So, I’ve compiled a collection of common pitfalls you could encounter during your early Proxmox days.
XDA ☛ These 4 Proxmox mods made my PVE web UI so much better
Considering that Proxmox is essentially a bunch of virtualization tools and a web interface slapped onto a minimal Debian setup, you’ve got a platform that you can customize to your heart’s content. And with the talented tinkering community creating ultra-useful scripts, packages, and tools for Proxmox, you’ve got a lot of options for tweaking your PVE instance to match your specific tasks.
Better yet, there are a handful of packages that add new features to the web interface. Now, Proxmox's native web GUI is fairly intuitive, but I’d be lying if I didn’t admit that it’s lacking certain monitoring and management facilities. Luckily, most of these can be restored by certain mods – and here are the ones I install on all my machines.