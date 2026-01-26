Proxmox common mistakes and mods

Thanks to its bountiful set of virtualization features and support for even the most underpowered x86 machines, Proxmox is a terrific home lab platform for tinkering enthusiasts. In fact, I daresay it’s the best way to start your descent into the home server rabbit hole, as Proxmox has a plethora of first-party manuals, community-created guides, and documentation to help you deploy essential virtual machines and containers.

But considering that home labs are meant to be experimentation environments where you learn by breaking things, you’re bound to make a few mistakes along the way. Heck, I still end up with the occasional botched experiment even after spending years with my ever-evolving Proxmox servers. So, I’ve compiled a collection of common pitfalls you could encounter during your early Proxmox days.