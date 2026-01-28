Other Sites
MaixCAM2 is built around an Axera AX630-series SoC with dual Arm Cortex-A53 cores running Linux, paired with a small RISC-V E907 core for real-time tasks. AI acceleration is provided by an onboard NPU rated at up to 12.8 TOPS INT4 or 3.2 TOPS INT8, supporting both convolutional and Transformer-based models.
The board is based on the ATtiny3217, an 8-bit AVR microcontroller running at up to 20 MHz from its internal oscillator.
The Baochip-1x uses a VexRiscv RV32IMAC processor with Sv32 MMU support, instruction and data caches, and optional cryptographic extensions.
The architecture is built around a split-processing model designed to optimize efficiency. The ESP32-P4 acts as the primary application processor, handling the MIPI-CSI camera interface, multimedia processing, and AI workloads, and integrates a hardware H.264 encoder capable of Full HD (1920 × 1080) video at 30 frames per second.
posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 28, 2026
Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts
- GNU/Linux "Market Share" Measured at 5.2% in Croatia [original]
- GNU/Linux is making gains in eastern Europe
- Open Hardware/Modding: Mecha Comet, Raspberry Pi, and More
- Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software
- Wine 11.1 is out
- The Wine development release 11.1 is now available
- Android Leftovers
- One of my favorite Android security features just got even better
- GOG calls Linux "the next major frontier" for gaming as it works on a native client
- People wouldn't develop games for Linux because gamers didn't use it
- Linux is still a developer OS, and that’s why it won’t go mainstream
- Linux fans like to dream of the day when Linux is a mainstream OS instead of a hacker's tool
- I switched to Linux and I can't imagine going back to Windows in 2026
- I had heard that people were giving Linux Mint a try after Pewdiepie did a video on it, and I thought, why not
- I turned my phone into a Linux desktop with this free app
- You can already install multiple distros with Termux
- Brax Open_Slate offers an open source Ubuntu and Android tablet with M.2 SSD support
- Privacy-focused hardware company Brax returns with an open-source 2-in-1 tablet offering a user-replaceable battery
- Why desktop Linux matters, even if (almost) no one uses it
- Linux—you've heard of it, and maybe you've given it a try once or twice
- 3 reasons KDE Plasma is still my go-to Linux desktop
- If you read our Linux newsletter, you know that I've tried several desktop environments over the years
- Free and Open Source Software
- KDE Plasma 6.6 Beta Release
- Meet Roomy: An Open-Source Discord Alternative for the Decentralized Web
- Roomy is an open-source, decentralized platform built for communities that value privacy and control
- It’s time for the Mageia 10 art contest!
- As in previous releases, the artwork for Mageia 10 will be made with input from our community that uses
- Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux
- Today in Techrights
- Transmission 4.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Massive Update
- Transmission 4.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client that features GTK and Qt-based interfaces, a headless daemon, and a web UI.
- GStreamer 1.28 Open-Source Multimedia Framework Released, Here’s What’s New
- The GStreamer project announced GStreamer 1.28 today as the latest stable series of this widely used open-source multimedia framework for handling audio and video streams.
- Free Software Education and Online Events
- Web Browsers and Web Leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- (Free)BSD and Linux Kernel Leftovers
- Games: Godot 4.6, Nexus Mods, and More
- Red Hat's Latest Buzzwords (Slopfest) and False Marketing
- today's howtos
- Security Leftovers
- GNU/Linux Market Share Soaring in Namibia [original]
- TigerVNC 1.16 Released with Support for Sharing Wayland Desktops
- TigerVNC 1.16 has been officially announced today as the latest stable release of this free, open-source, and cross-platform VNC (Virtual Network Computing) client and server application for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
- Xfce Desktop Environment Is Getting a Rust-Based Wayland Compositor
- The Xfce project is working on a brand-new Wayland compositor for their lightweight desktop environment, which will be used as an alternative to the current window manager to support Wayland sessions.
- OpenSSL 3.6.1 Is Now Available with Important Security Patches and Bug Fixes
- OpenSSL 3.6.1 has been released today as the first maintenance/security update to the latest OpenSSL 3.6 series of this widely used TLS/SSL and crypto library for providing secure communications over computer networks.
- Free and Open Source Software, and Review
- Mid-Point Project Progress: What I’ve Learned So Far
- Dark mode: Manual Signature Implementation
- Windows Getting Awful Publicity This Week
- Games: Godot Engine 4.6, "Stop Killing Games", and More
- Mesa 25.3.4 Released
- Bigme B10 is a 10.3 inch E Ink color tablet with Android 14, 4G LTE, and pen and keyboard support
- I found the key to gaming on desktop Linux
- I get the chance to experiment with Linux a bit further and learn more about it
- Proton VPN reveals major Linux makeover – both for GUI and CLI users
- A new look is coming, but command line users get the goods today
- Free and Open Source Software
- Very Significant Gains for GNU/Linux in Tonga [original]
- Happy Birds, Happy Life [original]
- GNU/Linux Almost Reaches the 4% Bar in Dominican Republic [original]
- Today in Techrights
- Proton 10.0-4 Released with Support for Drop Dead: The Cabin, Quantum Threshold
- Valve released Proton 10.0-4 today as the latest stable update to the Proton 10 series of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for playing Windows games on Linux.
- Seven Years After, Stallman Is Still Stallman
- Through the grapevine, I’m hearing that we’re likely to see more from Stallman in the future
- Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 Gets New Accessibility Features, Debian 12.13 Base
- The Emmabuntüs team informs 9to5Linux today about the general availability of Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 version 1.05, a release that introduces updated components and accessibility improvements.
- 5 simple ways to give your old Android phone a second life
- Ubuntu Pro subscription - should you pay to use Linux?
- Ubuntu Pro is a subscription offering for Ubuntu users who want to pay for the assurance of getting quick and high-quality security updates for Ubuntu
- Raspberry Pi OS alternative DietPi just got a big update
- DietPi is a popular Linux distribution for Raspberry Pi computers and other single-board computers
- The latest Linux distro to embrace Wayland also makes Arch more accessible
- Fast, beautiful, and free to use, the CachyOS distribution gets a big upgrade
- I ditched my favorite to-do app for a Linux terminal—here's what surprised me
- The truth is that there are many good terminal to-do list managers for Linux
- Stop wrestling with Windows 11: 5 reasons Linux is finally the simpler choice
- For better or worse, on Linux you are in charge as long as you have the administrator password
- I found a new Linux distro that's a productivity powerhouse right out of the box
- Elegance is a relatively new Linux distribution designed to handle work, media, and gaming
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- MX Linux 25.1 brings back switchable init systems
- Dislike systemd but occasionally need it for something? MX can help
- This new Linux distro folds a gorgeous COSMIC desktop into an immutable Fedora base
- Origami Linux feels impressively fast, stable, and secure
- GParted 1.8 Open-Source Partition Editor Released with Many Enhancements
- GParted 1.8 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source partition editor software, which addresses several bugs to improve support for various filesystems.
- FreeBSD is a No-Go for KDE's Plasma Login Manager
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
- Kernel: Life is Strange, CachyOS Kernel 6.18.7, 20 Years of Linux Bugs
- Games: An Old Windows CD-ROM, "Nexus Mods Vortex Gets Linux Support in 2026 Thanks to SteamOS", and "First Steam Machine Accessories Arrive"
- The Richard Stallman (RMS) Criterion for Purchasing Flight Tickets (Booking/Buying) [original]
- compromising encryption keys
- Georgia (the Country) Turns to GNU/Linux [original]
- Their Projects, Their Rules [original]
- Linux 6.19-rc7
- Pop!_OS is what Ubuntu should have been for gaming PCs
- When using a PC to play games, you traditionally used Windows as the operating system
- Moving From Windows to GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop
- GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: Universal Blue, Windows Copycat, and NixOS
- Proxmox common mistakes and mods
- Applications: Tmux, Keyboards, auto-cpufreq, and Docker
- today's howtos
- Instructionals/Technical posts
- OnePlus is denying shutdown rumors, but the Android world should still be worried
- Free and Open Source Software
- Review: Setting up a home server
- Victims of Abuse Are Not the Problem [original]
- Americas Leaning to GNU/Linux, Americans Lessen Dependence on GAFAM [original]
- Xbox gaming makes the jump to Windows on Arm, but can it stem the tide of gamers turning to Linux?
- Xbox has fallen way behind other platforms in the console space
- Guernsey: 5% GNU/Linux This Year [original]
- GNU/Linux has surged there
- Vista 11 in Chaotic State, Microsoft Tries to Extinguish the Fire Again
- Malawi: GNU/Linux Rises Above 4% This Year [original]
- Today in Techrights
- ELEGANCE 4 "Leanora" With Style
- TROMjaro 2026.01.13 (Unity is back as Default!)
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 25th, 2026
- The 276th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending January 25th, 2026.