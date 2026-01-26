news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 26, 2026



Quoting: I ditched my favorite to-do app for a Linux terminal—here's what surprised me —

The truth is that there are many good terminal to-do list managers for Linux. Some popular options include Taskwarrior, Taskbook, Todo.txt, and Todolist, to mention just a few. Unsurprisingly, installing a terminal to-do list on Linux was easy. For this experiment, I installed and experimented with Taskwarrior on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. I liked Taskwarrior because of how easy and readable its commands are. The first step was installing and setting it up, which was easy enough through these Ubuntu package manager commands.