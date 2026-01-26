Innodisk, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, has released the EXEC-Q911, a ruggedized development kit built around a COM-HPC Mini module mounted on a dedicated carrier board for industrial edge workloads. Part of the company’s “AI on Dragonwing” series, the platform targets robotics, smart infrastructure, and edge LLM applications.

Their Projects, Their Rules

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 26, 2026



Did something that Linus Torvalds (Linux) or Richard Stallman (GNU) say hurt someone's feelings? Fine. That's still their project (or projects). If Linux and Git were created someone who is harsh on bad coders, so be it... such is life. You're not guaranteed a "Safe Space" from criticism.

Right now it seems like people prematurely plan for Torvalds perishing. When Stallman was about the same age as Torvalds we saw vultures circling around him as well (based on distortion of what he had said).

GNU/Linux (both) will thankfully be run by their founders the rest of this year; maybe the coming decade, too. Those looking to disrupt them are jealous opportunists, or worse, corporate actors (which is what Stallman compared Rust boosters to last week; he said they were anti-copyright/copyleft because corporate types from GAFAM want this; he named Apple and Google).

Anyone can watch the whole video of Stallman's talk using a free format. Feel free to share it; sharing is good. █

Image source: Texas Jack