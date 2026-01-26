news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
The New Stack ☛ What’s the right GNU/Linux desktop UI for you?
If you’ve never used GNU/Linux before and are considering it now [...]
GNOME Desktop/GTK
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Add Custom Toggles to GNOME’s Quick Settings with this Extension
Add custom command and script toggles to GNOME Shell's Quick Settings menu. Create up to 6 buttons to trigger any action you want, easily and in reach!
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Add Custom Toggle Buttons to Top-right System Menu (Quick Settings)
Want to add custom ON/OFF toggle buttons to the top-right system menu (aka Quick Settings) in Ubuntu, Fedora Workstation and other GNU/Linux with recent GNOME desktop? Here’s an extension can do the job!
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
New Releases
Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.1.3 released
Version 7.1.2 was released on January 2nd:
- EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.1.2 — January 02, 2026
Changes since 7.1.2 have been accumulating, so time for a new version. I've been a bit preoccupied with other things; however, have popped into the forum most days and had a quick look. I might have missed some reported issues or suggestions, when building 7.1.3, so do remind me afterward.
Devices/Embedded
-
The Register UK ☛ Automotive systems get pwned at Pwn2Own Automotive 2026
Here's hoping all the affected vendors will move quickly to address the many vulnerabilities discovered during the event.
Security
SANS ☛ Scanning Webserver with /(pwd)/ as a Starting Path, (Sun, Jan 25th)
Based on the sensors reporting to ISC, this activity started on the 13 Jan 2026. My own sensor started seeing the first scan on the 21 Jan 2026 with limited probes.
-
Flatpak security in real life: how to audit permissions and reduce data exposure
Flatpak is an application packaging and distribution technology that makes it possible to develop an application that can be run in a sandbox across GNU/Linux distributions.
