GNU/Linux Leftovers

Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.1.3 released Version 7.1.2 was released on January 2nd:

Changes since 7.1.2 have been accumulating, so time for a new version. I've been a bit preoccupied with other things; however, have popped into the forum most days and had a quick look. I might have missed some reported issues or suggestions, when building 7.1.3, so do remind me afterward.