-
Fake IBM Retirements (IBM Gives Older Workers Ultimatums, Deadlines, and Carrots on Sticks)
As they point out, IBM is desperate to lower costs
-
IBM CEO Says IBM is Just Reliant on Buzzwords That Are Overhyped
IBM has nothing to show anymore and telling fairytales to shareholders is a temporary 'fix'
-
The "Alicante Mafia" - Part XI - No Comment From Steve Rowan, Niloofar Simon, and Christoph Ernst About Cocaine Inside EPO
What kind of patent office is this?
-
Linuxiac is Basically a Fake News Site, But It's Being Fed by Google News
Because Google News is run by Google, a slop pusher
-
Links 25/01/2026: Slop "Tribalism", Nike Apparently Cracked
Links for the day
-
Claims That PIPs Are Abused for Silent Mass Layoffs at IBM (Without Severance) or Forced Retirements
Performance Improvement Plans (PIPs) "clearly bogus as everyone on my team who has been on one has been fired"
-
WebM Version of Richard Stallman's Latest Talk (Georgia Tech Talk)
The file size is smaller
-
After Half a Decade Vista 11 is Still a Giant Failure
Don't expect Microsoft to gain a foothold
-
Details on IBM Layoffs in the EU Last Week, Same Allegedly Coming to the US Shortly
"Around 50 people affected in Belgium."
-
Technology Trends Driven by DRM Giants, Planned Obsolescence, Not the Needs of the Buyers
The "pushers" think of customers as "users"; and they encourage passivity, Stockholm Syndrome
-
Links 25/01/2026: Microsoft BitLocker Backdoored for Decades Already, Microsoft-Backed ICE Still Murders Civilians
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 25/01/2026: "Expert in a Dying Field" and Global Commands
Links for the day
-
-
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, January 24, 2026
IRC logs for Saturday, January 24, 2026
-
After the Slop Bubble
At the end, looking back, we'll all generally understand that the net effort of slop was environmental destruction
