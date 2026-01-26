news

Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 26, 2026



Quoting: Stop wrestling with Windows 11: 5 reasons Linux is finally the simpler choice —

For better or worse, on Linux you are in charge as long as you have the administrator password. If you want to "Sudo make me a sandwich" then Linux will make you that sandwich even if it's an abomination like anchovies and Nutella. On a modern Windows system, when you try to change and configure something, there's a better than even chance that, at some point, Windows (and by extension, Microsoft) will simply undo what you've done.

It's a major reason Windows doesn't feel like it belongs to me anymore. You don't have any real agency. When not even an esoteric registry hack you're forced to do because a feature has been removed or an update makes it so your computer doesn't want to work correctly anymore won't stick, then what more can you do?