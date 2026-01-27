news
Windows Getting Awful Publicity This Week
-
Michael Tsai ☛ Microsoft Sharing BitLocker Keys With FBI
It’s not surprising or improper that Microsoft would cooperate with law enforcement, but it may be surprising to many users that they had shared their recovery keys with Microsoft.
-
Neowin ☛ Microsoft now lets you rent a Windows PC in the cloud in more regions
Microsoft has a service called Windows 365 that lets companies rent Windows PCs in the cloud and access them from any modern device, be it an Android phone, an iPad, a MacBook, or dedicated devices like Microsoft's own Windows 365 Link. Today, the company announced that the service is now available in more regions, giving users better access to their cloud-hosted PCs.
-
Windows Central ☛ Windows 11 update KB5074109 is “breaking” modems — and Microsoft says it’s not a bug. Here's what's going on.
If your modem suddenly stopped working after installing Windows 11 update KB5074109, you might assume it’s another classic Windows Update disaster.
-
Ghacks ☛ Microsoft Keeps Adding Windows Features, But Trust Keeps Eroding
Windows 11 keeps gaining features, but repeated missteps are wearing down user confidence. The bigger problem isn’t innovation — it’s trust.
-
Neowin ☛ Here is why Microsoft does not hide Easter eggs in Windows anymore
Although Microsoft offers slightly varied versions of its software for governments and federal agencies, they largely have the same baselines and primarily differ in terms of security features. Since these are highly sensitive enterprise customers with whom Microsoft signs non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and other contracts regarding reliability of software, the company simply cannot afford to hide unpredictable elements in the software it is selling. Customers like government agencies do not audit every line of code they purchase, so if something unexpected does pop up just because a Microsoft employee thought it would be fun to hide it in a particular software product, it also raises questions about what else may be hidden that potentially violates government regulations. Certain government bodies also require vendors to confirm that no undocumented feature or functionality is present in their products.