Windows Getting Awful Publicity This Week

Although Microsoft offers slightly varied versions of its software for governments and federal agencies, they largely have the same baselines and primarily differ in terms of security features. Since these are highly sensitive enterprise customers with whom Microsoft signs non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and other contracts regarding reliability of software, the company simply cannot afford to hide unpredictable elements in the software it is selling. Customers like government agencies do not audit every line of code they purchase, so if something unexpected does pop up just because a Microsoft employee thought it would be fun to hide it in a particular software product, it also raises questions about what else may be hidden that potentially violates government regulations. Certain government bodies also require vendors to confirm that no undocumented feature or functionality is present in their products.